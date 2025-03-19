Rwanda vs Nigeria is already gathering momentum as both teams clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

With the Amavubi leading the group with 7 points, the Super Eagles, who have 3 points cannot afford a loss in Kigali

The new managers of both teams face a strong debut, with Nigeria's Eric Chelle under pressure to claim victory away from home

Action returns to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and all roads lead to the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali where Rwanda host Nigeria on Friday, March 21.

It's a massive fixture for both nations who are desperate to secure the ticket to next year's global showpiece to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Rwanda lead the pack with 7 points and a better goal difference, edging South Africa and the Benin Republic who are also on 7 points each.

On the other hand, Nigeria head into this massive fixture with t3 points after four matches, can they cannot afford to drop points anymore.

Rwanda vs Nigeria preview

The Super Eagles' new coach Eric Chelle has been mandated to turn around the fortunes of the team in the World Cup qualifiers, but he must start by winning in Kigali.

Soccernet reports that Rwanda would aim to solidify their presence at the top of the standings should they claim all three points against the star-studded Nigerian side.

The Amavubi have impressed in the qualifiers, collecting seven points from their opening four games.

They started with a draw against Zimbabwe before producing a stunner with a 2-0 win over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Rwanda lost 1-0 to Benin but then fought back to defeat Lesotho to take themselves top of the table with a superior goal difference.

Nigeria, on the other hand, played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa before losing 2-1 to the Republic of Benin in Abidjan.

The three-time African champions have three points from four matches so far, and they already have a slim chance of picking the ticket.

Rwanda vs Nigeria team news

Coach Torsten Spittler's deal was not renewed by the Rwandan FA and Algerian tactician Adel Amrouche was appointed to take charge.

The 56-year-old has named 28 players for the upcoming games with captain Bizimana Djihad expected to lead this matchup, commanding the midfield with authority.

Standout talents like midfielder Mugisha Bonheur of Stade Tunisien, striker Ishimwe Anicet from Olympique Beja, and defender Manzi Thierry, who represents Al Ahli Tripoli, are also invited.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle initially named a 39-man provisional squad, but he has since trimmed it down to 23.

All the players have arrived in Camp in Kigali, with the Nigerian national team observing their first training on Tuesday.

Rwanda vs Nigeria: Head-to-head

Even though Nigeria boast an illustrious footballing legacy with three AFCON crowns and six World Cup appearances, they have never had it easy against Rwanda.

Across their seven past clashes, Nigeria have managed just two victories, settled for four draws, and suffered one defeat, as per AI Score.

All three of Nigeria’s trips to Rwanda have ended in stalemates, with Obafemi Martins’ strike in a 2005 World Cup qualifier standing as their lone goal on Rwandan turf.

The last time both teams faced off was in November 2023 when Rwanda pulled off a comeback to claim a historic 2-1 win in Uyo.

It was their first-ever victory over Nigeria.

Date and how to watch Rwanda vs Nigeria

Both teams will clash at the packed Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, March 21.

Kick-off: 5pm (Nigerian time)

The match would be televised live on SuperSport and on CAF's official channels.

Rwanda vs Nigeria: Possible lineups

Rwanda (4-2-3-1):

Ntwari; Omborenga, Manzi, Mutsinzi, Imanishimwe; Bizimana, B. Mugisha; Dushimimana, Ruboneka, G. Mugisha; Nshuti.

Nigeria (4-4-2):

Nwabali; Aina, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Onyedika, Iwobi, Simon; Lookman, Osimhen.

