Nigerian skitmaker Ijoba Lande has been moved to clear the air about his meeting with Nollywood actor Baba Tee

After Baba Tee slept with Lande’s wife and a video went viral of the skitmaker prostrating to the actor, he was blasted online

In a new development, Ijoba Lande reacted to claims that he had reconciled with Baba Tee despite him sleeping with his wife

Nigerian skitmaker Ijoba Lande has cleared the air on what transpired between him and actor Babatunde Bernard Tayo aka Baba Tee after they met for the first time since the scandal involving his wife, Darasimi.

Recall that the Nigerian social media space was buzzing after news trended that Lande’s wife, Darasimi, slept with Baba Tee, during a game of Truth or Dare. Shortly after the scandal erupted, another video went viral showing Ijoba Lande prostrating to Baba Tee.

Nigerians react as Ijoba Lande discloses what transpired when he met Baba Tee. Photos: @ijoba_lande1, @babatee.1

Source: Instagram

Lande’s move earned him a lot of backlash with netizens, including singer Portable, taunting him for showing respect to a man who slept with his wife.

This led to Lande making a video to clear the air on the matter. In the clip which was shared on his Instagram page, Ijoba Lande recounted how he got to meet Baba Tee for the first time after he slept with his wife.

According to him, it was one of the people he respects in the industry, Yemi Elesho, who invited him for a shoot because he wanted him on his show. Lande said that upon getting there, Baba Tee also arrived and immediately started begging him.

This made him realise that Yemi Elesho brought them together for peace and he made it clear that he bore no animosity towards Baba Tee but would prefer not to work with him for now. Lande added that there was no reconciliation between them, he also expressed surprise that they were being recorded.

He said:

“About five to six people called me on set for work with Baba Tee involved and I turned down the job, saying I can’t do it yet. But unfortunately, Yemi Elesho called me for a job, saying ‘Lande, I want you in my show called Celebrity Show’. Yemi Elesho has been there for me for so long when I needed it. Unfortunately when I got there and was about to go in, that was when Baba Tee arrived and right from the car, he started apologising saying ‘Lande, I’m very sorry, I know I messed up’. That was when I realised that it seemed Yemi Elesho wanted me and Baba Tee to meet and get back together and immediately, I told Yemi Elesho that I had forgiven and forgotten the matter and It was no longer plaguing my heart but we can’t work together right now.

Ijoba Lande says he didn't reconcile with Baba Tee, shares what happened. Photos: @Babatee.1, @ijoba_lande1

Source: Instagram

And when Baba Tee kept apologising, I told him he had apologised in public, we offend God and he forgives us, so what else can I do? Will I cut off your head? I told him to leave the matter and stop begging me. Something that will make a man publicly accept his mistakes and apologise, then that’s the end of the matter. I didn’t even know people were making videos, it was when I came online I started seeing clips and I was surprised.

So it’s not like we planned it, I didn’t even know Baba Tee was coming to the shoot, so you people calling me ‘Lande Ode’ and taunting me for prostrating to Baba Tee after he slept with my wife, It’s left to you, you can do your own thing as you like so that’s how I decided to do my own thing but it’s not as if we reconciled, I’ve explained it as it is.”

See Ijoba Lande’s video below:

Reactions as Ijoba Lande clears air on reconciling with Baba Tee

Ijoba Lande’s disclosure about what happened between him and Baba Tee when they met for the first time after the actor slept with his wife raised reactions from Nigerians:

Abimbola_abekeade said:

“You have a good heart God bless you 🙏🙌.”

Notymemusic said:

“If you don't accept his apology,they will still talk.”

Realayinkusbaby said:

“Brother you better move on with your Job with or without baba Tee🙏 just move on please 🙏.”

Bray_mix wrote:

“Egbon no mind anybody you did the right thing na the girl lose jare move on no let anyone call you mumu okay.”

Hannybaby20 wrote:

“Why u dey prostrate ode 😏.”

Wilfredachom said:

“@ijoba_lande1 May God bless you for choosing the path of peace, you owe no one apology for forgiving and moving on, let them say, get your life back, look after your children and mental health and God will uplift you. I am your fan from UK, focus on your craft, nothing do you.”

Thepleasureville_lace_empire said:

“😂😂 this guy, e too talk!”

Taiwo_ibitomisin said:

“Dara didn't try at all. Lande is just a cool and calm guy here, You can notice it from the way he talk. One needs to be very careful with the type of woman you marry.”

__nanciey__ said:

“Peace over everything 😍.”

Topshot0312 wrote:

“I see a man that wears his heart in his sleeves and is not ready to start all over again, may God help him heal and strengthen him ! Ire o.”

Ijoba Lande slams Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ijoba Lande blew hot at Portable on social media over his diss track.

The Zazu music star who is known for singing about trending situations wasted no time in making music about Ijoba Lande’s wife, Darasimi, who slept with Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard Tayo aka Baba Tee, during a Truth or Dare Game.

On his official Instagram page, he shared a video addressing Portable. According to Ijoba Lande, Portable could not take it when someone was sleeping with one of his wives but still used his situation with Baba Tee and Darasimi to sing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng