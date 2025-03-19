Nigerian singer Portable has reacted to Ijoba Lande blasting him over his newly released Truth or Dare song

The music star had made a song about the scandal of Lande’s wife sleeping with actor Baba Tee during a Truth or Dare game

After Ijoba Lande blasted Portable, the Zazu star responded with his own video and Nigerians took sides on the matter

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable has reacted to the video of Ijoba Lande calling him out.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lande called out Portable for making a Truth or Dare song with the case of his wife, Darasimi, sleeping with Nollywood actor Baba Tee during the game.

Shortly after Ijoba Lande blasted Portable, the Zazu crooner responded with his own video. On his Instagram page, the controversial singer taunted the skitmaker for kneeling down and prostrating to the man who slept with his wife.

According to Portable, Lande is a fool who used his wife for content until people were able to sleep with her. The Zazu star reminded Nigerians that Lande’s wife Darasimi admitted in an interview that she slept with Baba Tee during a Truth or Dare game as he wondered why the skitmaker decided to face him instead of his wife.

In his words:

“You’re very crazy, you that they were sleeping with your wife and you went to prostrate to the person to say thank you and take pictures with him. No vex o, your wife that was slept with went to do interview, she admitted to collecting ‘doggie’ and that they slept with her. The person who slept with your wife also granted an interview and admitted to sleeping with your wife, so what are you dragging with me? Drag issues with your wife and the person who slept with her. Now you came to my DM asking for location that you want to greet me, you this Lande Ode, foolish man that they slept with his wife. You used your lifestyle and your wife to do content till they slept with her. You ‘content’ your wife and she ‘content’ somebody else. You’re a foolish and useless person, they slept with your wife and you said thank you.”

See Portable’s video below:

Reactions as Portable replies Ijoba Lande

Portable's reaction to Ijoba Lande blasting him over his Truth or Dare song made the rounds online. The clip amused some Nigerians while others shared their thoughts on the matter:

_oluwaferanmi said:

“Portable 2.5 vs Lande 0.0.”

Justwildingwalrus said:

“Portable is actually right on this. How dem go doggy you wife you go still dey dobale for the person? Shayenshe e ni? Na real dagjni doro boda ode.”

Doaa_oj said:

“Port is right on this one.”

I.am__peace_ said:

“Portable Nã cra$e person 🤣.”

Ritajohnson___ wrote:

“Portable you don start again. Social media been dey quiet since oo😂”

__chinnyy___ said:

“But portable is right .. why you go dey friendly with person wey sleep with ur wife,even if you forgive him,let it be from afar.”

Mzz.bea said:

“Crass .... but hard truth.”

___bekee said:

“He don start again😂.”

Iam_cuteslim2 said:

“Na mouth he get ooo. Once he got into trouble now. He will be hiding up and down 😂😂😂. Lande don’t zazu koba you ooo😂.”

Anjolaoluwami_a said:

“Queen dammy don grant interview, you dey here dey talk😒.”

Rich_thugie wrote:

“You remember how many videos you do cause of Queen Dammy more than 45 videos now you Dey put mouth for wetin no concern you, fast forward you don enter studio dey cry also this Egbon never learn in hard way 😂.”

Portable exposes Queen Dami's chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable reacted to the messy claims made about Queen Dami by her friend.

The Zazu crooner took to Instagram to expose the private chat he had with Queen Dami about her faithfulness to him. In the chat, Portable asked the ex-Oyo queen if she slept with other men during their breakup.

The chat also showed where the singer said if Queen Dami had slept with another man during their breakup, then they could not reunite which was a pity because she had a lot of blessings in her body.

