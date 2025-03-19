Nigerian skit maker Ijoba Lande has reacted to Portable making over his plight with his wife on social media

The Zazu crooner released a Truth or Dare track amid news of Ijoba Lande’s wife Darasimi sleeping with actor, Baba Tee

Ijoba Lande addressed the situation in a video that later went viral and Nigerians dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian skitmaker Ijoba Lande has blown hot at singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable on social media over his diss track.

The Zazu music star who is known for singing about trending situations wasted no time in making music about Ijoba Lande’s wife, Darasimi, who slept with Nollywood actor, Babatunde Bernard Tayo aka Baba Tee, during a Truth or Dare Game.

News of Portable’s new Truth or Dare song drew the attention of Ijoba Lande and the skitmaker was not pleased with it.

On his official Instagram page, he shared a video addressing Portable. According to Ijoba Lande, Portable could not take it when someone was sleeping with one of his wives but still used his situation with Baba Tee and Darasimi to sing.

Lande vowed to deal with Portable, stating that the singer was going to face problems soon. In his words:

“Portable, don’t worry o, I’ve seen all the rubbish you have been doing. The problem you will face is preparing itself for you to be using my life’s story to sing? Don’t worry. This useless thing that out of his five wives, people were sleeping with just one of them and he started crying and complaining around, you’re now using my life’s story to sing, making an album with my matter, don’t worry.”

See Ijoba Lande’s video below:

Reactions as Ijoba Lande lambastes Portable

The video of Ijoba Lande calling out Portable over his Truth or Dare song went viral on social media and Nigerians dropped their hot takes:

_ellaglamz_ said:

“Drag him very well 👏.”

Sandybliss466 said:

“Portable why you self go drop album for person matter 😭.”

____ayomide__ said:

“Aura for aura😂😂😂😂😂.”

Mzz.bea wrote:

“But you sef take am sell market on YouTube.”

Bol_ade said:

“Drag him like a generator😂.”

Toyin__lola said:

“Baba rest jor is like that clout they sweet you mtcheeew.”

Yemmy.taiwo.18 said:

“Baba rest e don do.”

Ibiteevah wrote:

“Alubomu😂😂 This Country ehn. You cannot be depressed. One crazy thing will come and wipe away our sorrows😂😂😂 abeg leave me Lande.”

Omobolanle_ii wrote:

“This portable na agbako why himself go go sing song for Lande 😂.”

Sir_ocean_ said:

“Person wey you suppose ignore.”

Officialmcbam said:

“Lande Vs Portable. Who go win bayi😂.”

Basty_bt wrote:

“No allow them release album on top your matter ooo😂.”

Tonietrendy02 said:

“Uself who send u make u carry ur life problem come outside ehn tell me them nver use am sing lol.”

Knedved007 said:

“Na you carry your matter come social media, so you can't tell us what to do with it 😮.”

Portable accuses Queen Dami of sleeping around

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Portable reacted to the messy claims made about Queen Dami by her friend.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported Queen Dami’s friend and one of the late Alaafin of Oyo’s daughters accused the ex-Oyo queen of sleeping around with other men among other things.

The messy claims soon caught Portable’s attention and he made sure to question Queen Dami about it.

