A Nigerian lady shared the moment an ambulance carrying her late uncle refused to open during his funeral

According to the lady, everyone at the scene tried different things to remedy the situation, but nothing seemed to work

Massive reactions trailed her post on TikTok as netizens shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady recounted an unusual incident that happened during her uncle's funeral when the ambulance transporting his remains failed to open for about an hour.

Despite several attempts by those present to resolve the issue, the vehicle stayed shut.

Mourners tried rituals and prayers but ambulance doors remained closed. Photo credit: @nickyqueendarline/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Ambulance reportedly refuses to open during burial

This unexpected incident caused confusion among mourners who had gathered to pay their last respects.

The delay left family members and attendees worried as they waited for the situation to change.

A TikTok user @nickyqueendarline, who identified herself as the niece of the deceased man, explained what happened at the ceremony.

She narrated how the problem persisted for about an hour, during which mourners, including the deceased man’s sons and his extended kinsmen, made several efforts to get the ambulance to open.

Traditional rites were performed and libations were poured as part of the attempts to address the situation.

All of those measures proved unsuccessful while the vehicle remained at the scene.

According to her explanation, the situation only changed the moment the ambulance arrived at the family compound.

It was at that point that the doors finally opened without further intervention.

Lady shares unexpected incident that transpired during her uncle's funeral. Photo credit: @nickyqueendarline/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She narrated:

"POV: My uncle's ambulance refused to open during his funeral. For straight one hour, eee no get wetin we no do, drinks, spirits, his sons, umunna, immediately we reach our compound ambulance open."

Reactions as ambulance fails to open during funeral

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Ms.favour said:

"He mind never rest that time, like my aunt we gat hail her called her names pour drink before e open."

@Emmanuel said:

"Imagine sitting in the car with the casket and you can’t even open the door from inside. The heat alone would humble you! That kind trauma no be here o."

@Akwaibom2nd_Daughter said:

"Person go dey alive stress want wound am, e die una still want carry coffin dey dance stress am na once baba lock door. I need my privacy pls."

@Amicable089 said:

"My girlfriend mother refuse to enter church because when she was sick nobody from church visit her. The later bring her back to her compound and conduct the burial."

@Stitch & Soul said:

"When we carried my dad from the mortuary the ambulance didn’t start till they poured drinks on our way the ambulance off 3times on the road before we got home and no be small rain fall that day omo. Life is spiritual."

@Ritah said:

"When my grandma died little rain fall when you wan do her way keeping little rain fall when we wan bury her for village after putting her to the ground. Little rain again and before she died she use to say it that she love rain so much that it gives her peace."

@Amarachi added:

"When they talk about spirit people think it's a joke at first he was not happy but he have to choice than to accept it

my grandma did it, they kept her on the floor for them to lift her up again she no gree, my mom and my sister's have to start praising her throwing money for her, before she calm down."

See the post below:

Politician takes back ambulance she donated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a politician, Honourable Evelyn Anite, took back an ambulance bus she initially donated to her electoral district.

In a Twitter post, Anita admitted that she retrieved the ambulance because the same beneficiaries voted her out.

Source: Legit.ng