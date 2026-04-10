Junior Pope’s wife marked the second anniversary of his passing with an emotional reflection on how she first received the tragic news

She recalled the shocking moment that shattered her world and the disbelief that followed

Despite the pain, she shared a message of faith, strength, and enduring love for her late husband

On the second anniversary of Nollywood actor Junior Pope’s death, his wife, Jennifer Awele Odonwodo, has opened up about the heartbreaking moment she learned of his passing.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Jennifer recalled how her world came crashing down on April 10, 2024, when she received a call informing her that the boat her husband was on had capsized.

Junior Pope’s wife recounts the moment her life fell apart. Credit: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

She said her hands immediately began to shake, but she clung to the hope that it was all a prank.

Driven to the scene, she was confronted with a massive crowd and the sight of a black Hilux carrying her husband’s lifeless body.

“I screamed JESUSSSSS, which I’m sure heaven heard the echo,” she wrote. Jennifer revealed that her blood pressure spiked to over 210 that evening, forcing doctors to admit her.

She described being in denial, unable to accept that the man who had asked her to keep his jollof rice warm the night before was gone.

“I tried so hard to cry, but my tear glands failed me,” she said, adding that she even held onto hope of his resurrection until the morning pallbearers carried his casket in with loud cannon sounds.

Jennifer admitted that the past two years have been far from easy, but she expressed gratitude for God’s faithfulness.

The mother of two said she is holding things down for him here, while believing he is holding it down for them in heaven.

“Johnpaul Obumneme Odonwodo, God is taking care of your children and I… We miss you so much. Continue to rest peacefully in God’s bosom, Swag King,” she wrote in her emotional tribute.

Junior Pope, fondly remembered by fans and colleagues as a vibrant and talented actor, continues to live on in the hearts of his family and admirers.

See her post below:

Netizens mourn with Junior Pope's wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shuga__ivy said:

"I still remember this day vividly two years ago, I recently got my phone newly and was still setting up my account, it was Sallah break so I didn’t go to work that day! I remember seeing the news on the blogs and that day was a roller coaster for everyone. Rest in Peace Junior Pope. Jenny God will continue to strengthen you, for you to be able to write this is a sign that time is healing gradually but can’t healing forever. Be strong."

seerahlove_

"One of the celebrities that his death still hurts till date. Rest well🕊️."

iam_ifeomajovita

"I have never felt bad about a strangers death like this before, I still cry whenever I see his picture 😢😢."

olanma_anca said:

"When they said he came alive, I prayed so hard ehhh with tears in my eyes that he survived I was happy when I heard he was alive . Then another news , it took me time to believe he really was no more. Then how him wife wan come feel. Chaiii."

phionahnam said:

"Ohhh God 2 years already, JPs death is what most of us will never accept fully."

the_joy_gurl said:

"Omo this guy’s death is still so unreal to me..very heartbreaking 💔."

wealthiest_gg said:

"This guy death pain me wetin no good ehnn. Till now sef."

rita_idowu said:

"Chai this guy’s death pain me to the bone😢 it is well."

Junior Pope’s wife reveals shocking moment she got the news. Credit: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Junior Pope's widow attends father-in-law's burial

Legit.ng previously reported that Junior Pope's widow paid her final respects to her father-in-law.

She shared an emotional post after the loss of her father-in-law, who died a year after the death of his actor son, Junior Pope.

According to Jennifer, her children wondered why the same house and church, where their father was also laid to rest, were involved in their grandfather’s burial.

Source: Legit.ng