Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are set to face off in the UEFA Champions League second leg match

Atletico holds a two-goal advantage, having defeated Barcelona 2-0 at Camp Nou in the first leg a week ago

Nimbus Pronos, a cat which predicts football matches, has picked which team will reach the semi-final

Nimbus Pronos, a feline oracle which has a reputation for predicting football matches, has picked which team will reach the semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will face off at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Atletico Madrid will host Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Photo by Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

Diego Simeone’s side holds a two-goal advantage after shockingly winning the first leg 2-0 at Camp Nou thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth.

The match tonight will be the sixth encounter between the two sides this season, with three wins for Barcelona and two wins for Atletico.

Both sides are coming into the match off the back of different results. Barcelona defeated Espanyol 4-1, while Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to Sevilla.

Nimbus Pronos predicts Atletico vs Barcelona

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football matches, has shared its prediction for the Champions League game.

The cat backs Barcelona to proceed to the semi-final despite Atletico Madrid’s two-goal advantage, which means Barcelona wins by at least three goals.

The prediction confirms the fears among rival fans that Atletico Madrid will bottle their 2-0 advantage and get eliminated in the second leg.

Lamine Yamal dares Diego Simeone

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal joined head coach Hansi Flick in the pre-match conference and made a daring offer to Diego Simeone ahead of the match.

Lamine Yamal dares Diego Simeone ahead of Champions League match. Photo by Pedro Salado.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal confirmed Barcelona’s desire to overturn the deficit and go through to the semi-final, and believes he can be the difference maker and would be made easy by Simeone’s setup.

“We have a lot of desire to get through, and we are Barcelona… I have always dreamed of scoring goals in the Champions League, and I have faith. I think I can make a difference. Let’s see if [Diego] Simeone does me a favour and goes one-on-one on me,” he said as quoted by The Guardian.

“I promise that if we get knocked out, it will be fighting to the end. We will give everything for this badge.”

Diego Simeone, during his post-match conference after losing to Sevilla, had earlier warned Barcelona that he has a plan which he will not change.

“We have a plan, it may go well, or it may go poorly, but I won't be moved from it. I have a plan,” he said as quoted by Goal.

Why Simeone benched entire XI

Legit.ng previously explained why Diego Simeone benched 10 players against Sevilla ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Simeone completely rotated his squad, with only goalkeeper Juan Musso, the only player who faced Barcelona, who also started against Sevilla.

Source: Legit.ng