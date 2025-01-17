Nigerian singer Portable has reacted to the allegations against his lover, Queen Dami, by her friend on social media

After Queen Dami’s friend made a series of messy claims about the ex-Oyo queen’s relationship with other men, the Zazu star had questions

The music star posted a screen recording of his private chat with Queen Dami where he asked her questions, and netizens reacted to the clip

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has reacted to the messy claims made about Queen Dami by her friend.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported Queen Dami’s friend and one of the late Alaafin of Oyo’s daughters accused the ex-Oyo queen of sleeping around with other men among other things.

The messy claims soon caught Portable’s attention and he made sure to question Queen Dami about it.

The Zazu crooner took to Instagram to expose the private chat he had with Queen Dami about her faithfulness to him. In the chat, Portable asked the ex-Oyo queen if she slept with other men during their breakup.

The chat also showed where the singer said if Queen Dami had slept with another man during their breakup, then they could not reunite which was a pity because she had a lot of blessings in her body.

This question did not sit well with Queen Dami, who started to shed tears while claiming that her friend only wanted to tarnish her image because she was not happy with the idea of her getting back with Portable.

In their chat, Queen Dami told the Zazu star not to pay attention to what other people were saying about her and that he should trust her if truly he was her man. The ex-Oyo queen added that if he continued to question her, she would no longer return to him as a girlfriend.

See a screen recording of the deleted chat between Portable and Queen Dami below:

Reactions as Portable exposes Queen Dami’s chat

Shortly after Portable shared the conversation he had with Queen Dami about her faithfulness after her friend made nasty claims about her, the recorded conversation trended on social media and netizens took sides on the matter.

Read some of their comments below:

Chopaholicsbagsnmore:

“No be juju be that …..😂.”

tosin_balogun:

“God abeg oooo.”

Toyinalonge:

“Very wise portable he muted his part and release dami voice.....elesin omo.....adojutini sheleya dami.”

Lolabest145:

“God please , if I am ever going to hive birth to a female child , mould their brain and let it be more than their beauty, build with them a high self esteem and lastly, help me to train them with love and money 🙏.”

oyinlomodiamond:

“In everything you do as a mom, please train your kids that THEY CAN SURVIVE WITHOUT ANY MAN, THEY SHOULD JUST BE HARD WORKING AND ENSURE THEY LOVE THEMSELVES BEFORE ANYBODY. AND THEY SHOULD ALSO REMEMBER THAT, THEY ARE FREE TO COME HOME ANYTIME. ALWAYS TELL THEM THAT YOU GAT THEIR BACK ALWAYS.”

femi_tizzie:

“Shey na portable juju confirm ni Abi na the girl mumu.”

Swag_omoluabi:

“Not sure this gel get good family member.”

guineafowlamerica:

“This is beyond disgraceful. Parents love your children irrespective of your financial status.”

Itz_barbie_habisolar:

“Dis girl life don spoil finish 😂.”

Toluhillz.fabric:

“As portable dey climb una, una aje dey commot una body . Person wey tell her say 'and you get aje for body's that statement get meaning.”

ellamiddy2023:

“So dammy Dey use respect for portable 😂😂😂money will humble you😂.”

Mncateringservices:

“There are some certain sets of people you you can never advise in life ! Someone in love is one of them.”

b.r.i.g.h.t_:

“This night sweet aje , ashabi and bewaji go Dey one side Dey laugh😂😂😂😂 . Dami Pele baby 😂😂😂😂😂😂 why you self no answer yes or no question ? They ya you or not ?😂”

Adunnigold_iyalaje_uk:

“This 2nd disgrace pass d 1st one. Sha leave zazu to avoid the 3rd one . U be fine girl. Find something doing and stop depending on portable. It's good u showed ur previous supporters who u truly be. Instead of advising u they are praising u and donating money for you. Katikati.”

Samderah_bakes_n_treats:

“Very unfortunate girl 😢😢😢😢 God what is this?”

anike1603:

“So shameful.”

Ayo__olamiposi:

“Portable don use them low key. Asin he don do adodila for them. Dey play.”

a_biola_':

“Oloribu omo… olobo town council 😂😂😂 after people don root for u, pity u say portable bullied u, now u don go back… Omo all this girls are worthless na mumu dey rate them 😣”

toluwanimigold:

“D Queen should be removed from her name...nothing Queenie for her body and brain....ishiii.”

Oscarprecious33:

“See babe wey ibadan people dey fight for still for hands ....Portable get her mumu button for safe.”

Cutieberrys:

“God let me no be a laughing stock like this babe.”

Holuwahtohbylohbar:

“I know portable intentionally want to disgrace her.”

Portable shades feminists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable took a swipe at feminists after he made moves to reconcile with Queen Dami.

According to him, they wanted to take all his cars, as they had all knocked. He also disclosed that they wanted to take all his wives, but he had collected them all from them.

Stating further, Portable called them homebreakers and added that they could not break his home.

