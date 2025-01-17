Portable and Queen Dami’s relationship has caused more drama on social media after some people decided to spill

After talks of Portable and Dami reuniting made the rounds, the late Alaafin of Oyo’s daughter and Queen Dami’s friend reacted online

The messy claims levelled against Queen Dami sparked an online buzz with netizens dropping their hot takes

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, and Queen Dami’s relationship has drawn messy comments from Queen Dami’s former friend and one of the late Alaafin of Oyo’s daughters.

It all started when talk started to spread about Portable and Queen Dami rekindling their relationship weeks after their messy breakup.

As the rumours of them reuniting went viral, Dami took to her Instagram account to throw shade at people who opposed her reunion with Portable. This led the former Oyo queen’s friend to break her online silence.

Queen Dami’s friend, identified on Instagram as @WM_accesoriesempire, opened a can of worms against the former Oyo queen on her Instagram stories.

The businesswoman accused Queen Dami of being lazy and not wanting to work but preferred to sleep with men for small change. Dami’s friend claimed that many people donated money to the ex-Oyo queen after her fight with Portable and that she still dared to say ‘99 advisers, 0 helper’.

In her rant, the businesswoman claimed that Queen Dami is very cheap and that she has slept around with a lot of skitmakers. The friend went on to say that she had advised the ex-Oyo queen on the different businesses to do but she preferred to be in the streets.

See screenshots of the Queen Dami’s friend’s post below:

Late Alaafin of Oyo’s daughter accuses Queen Dami

As the online drama continued to spread, one of the late Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III’s daughters, Aminat Adeyemi, also took to social media to lambaste Queen Dami.

On her Instagram stories, she claimed that Queen Dami’s child does not belong to her father, the late king. According to her, the ex-Oyo queen went to buy the baby in Port Harcourt.

In a subsequent post, Aminat Adeyemi said that her late father’s throne was not to be rubbished and that she had evidence to back all her claims.

See the screenshots below:

Reactions as Queen Dami’s friend and late Alaafin’s daughter accuse her

The messy claims about Queen Dami that were posted online by her businesswoman friend and the late Alaafin of Oyo’s daughter quickly spread on the net and raised reactions from netizens.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Queen Dami reacts to allegations

