Former Big Brother Naija star Erica Nlewedim marked her 31st birthday on March 13, 2025, with a striking display of confidence

The reality TV alum expressed heartfelt thanks to God for another year, using her social media platforms to highlight her appreciation

Known for her time on the BBNaija Lockdown season, Erica’s celebration has gotten a lot of fan and colleagues sending her best wishes

Erica Nlewedim, a standout housemate from the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, celebrated turning 31 on March 13, 2025, in a way that turned heads.

She took to Instagram and Twitter to share bold images, including one where she posed in a pink thong, paired with a towering birthday cake that symbolized the extravagance of the occasion.

The photos, posted on what was Thursday evening in Nigeria (time-adjusted to Lagos’ WAT, one hour ahead of UTC), quickly garnered attention across social media.

Erica captioned her post with a simple yet profound message: “I just wanna say thank God! Happy birthday to me!” This blend of daring fashion and gratitude set the tone for her milestone celebration, aligning with her reputation for authenticity and flair.

See the post by Erica;

What did fans have to say about Erica's 31st birthday post

@elasglammakeover said;

Birthday 🎂 Blessings Star Girl 😍

@diana_francis_ashibel said;

Happiest birthday to my forever sweetheart ❤🎂🎉

@mo_soreoluwa said;

Happiest of birthdays most beautiful 😍😍

@mariamafolly said;

Happy birthday wullnp 😍🎂

@hoyin_ad_e_mie02 said;

Happiest birthday my daughter mate we love you @ericanlewedim Star girl

@official_stellamaribella said;

Happy birthday Ugonma dearest 🎂🎊..Erimama Eribrightes 🥳

@jessyluvly31 said;

Happy birthday ugomma, I am so proud for all that you have achieved May the Lord continue to enlarge your Coast Amen

Key things to know about Erica on her birthday

Born in 1994 in Umuahia, Abia State, Erica has evolved from a reality TV contestant to a multifaceted actress, model, and entrepreneur. Her birthday post served as a reminder of her journey, which began gaining traction after her secondary education at Command Secondary School in Ikeja and a Business Administration degree from Covenant University.

Erica’s time on BBNaija Season 5 thrust her into the spotlight, despite her disqualification after 71 episodes for rule violations, including a heated altercation. Since then, she’s carved a niche in Nollywood, with roles in films like Hire a Woman, and founded Beluxia Hair and the Erica Nlewedim Foundation.

Her 31st birthday celebration reflects her growth as she balances her entertainment career with philanthropy—her foundation once fed 1,000 people during a Christmas outreach in 2018. The choice of Running (To You) by Chike and Simi at her daughter Ayomiku’s engagement party earlier in 2025 hints at her penchant for meaningful gestures, a trait echoed in this lavish yet thankful birthday moment.

The online buzz around her photos shows her enduring fanbase, built from her 2014 Miss Photogenic win at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant to her BBNaija fame. Her posts on March 13, 2025, amassed likes and comments, with fans celebrating her milestone as of early Friday morning PDT (March 14, 2025).

Erica Responds to Fan’s Plea for Her Bracelet

Recall Legit.ng reported a story when Erica engaged with a fan on X who begged for her Van Cleef bracelet, offering retweets in exchange.

Her kind response—agreeing to send money instead—earned praise for her generosity.

That interaction highlighted her connection with fans and her approachable demeanor.

