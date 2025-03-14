Funke Akindele was also one of the notable figures that were present at Tope Alabi's daughter's wedding

It was earlier reported that the gospel minister's daughter Ayomikun had a secret wedding with her partner

One of the videos shared by Funke Akindele marked her grand arrival at the event, as she exchanged pleasantries with other attendees

A video showing Funke Akindele's arrival at Tope Alabi's daughter, Ayomikun's wedding ceremony, has emerged on the internet.

You would recall that in an earlier report, Legit.ng stated that the wedding was privately held, but the video ended up getting exposed online.

It was gathered that the singer's husband was the one who took the father-daughter dance at the wedding — a move that begged the question of Ayomikun's father's whereabout.

In the footage shared via Funke Akindele's official social media handle, she looked stunning in the Magenta coloured Aso-Ebi, with her purse, gele, shoes and make-up oozing nothing short of elegance.

The clip also captured moments where Tope Alabi performed on the dance floor and Funke Akindele could not stop dancing and hugging the bride's mother.

Legit.ng also reported that the gospel singer performed Chike's song at her daughter's wedding party, dedicating it to her husband, Soji Alabi.

Tope Alabi's song choice reflects her deep bond with Soji, her husband of over 21 years. Her beautiful rendition of Chike's song got a lot of reactions from fans as they gushed over the couple.

Funke Akindele, Tope Alabi trend online

Read some reactions below:

@hennabytara said:

"I don watch this more than 3 times 😍 Woli agba , Judinotu 😂..the sisterly bond between FA and TA is really admirable."

@tush__tush24 said:

"The way you love this woman...we know say u go dey that wedding 😍😍😍."

@realtorraimotw said:

"@funkejenifaakindele abeg dash your camera man something. He finished work. We enjoyed the party together 😂😂😂😂😂."

@temmy_ogundele said:

"Your smile is giving me Joy 😂.....I just dey smile 😊 along with you till the end of the video 😂."

@olanrewaju_dequeen said:

"Amen thanks for being there much love 💕😘💕😘💕😘."

@realtorraimotw said:

@omotola_olanike_alonge said:

"So beautiful 😍😍😍Congratulations Ayomiku😍 God bless your union ❤️ 💖 🙏."

@preciousosauwagboe said:

"Ur tailor is on point kia see sewing everything OK..ur always happy."

@mariolizzy8 said:

"Sister Funky I dy feel ur vibes,and congrats to Ayomikun and Hubby."

@olayiwolafolake said:

"Woman commander❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for yesterday Momma."

Funke Akindele and Wunmi Toriola reportedly attack YouTuber

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, celebrity Chef T was involved in some Nollywood social media drama involving actress Wunmi Toriola and Funke Akindele allegedly.

The YouTuber and food blogger was accused of having an unfair attitude towards the movie industry.

A report disclosed what the Jenifa Diary filmmaker allegedly did to the food enthusiast as Wunmi came forward to narrate her experience.

