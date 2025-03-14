Toyin Adewale, Mayorkun’s mother, posted a comedic Instagram update comparing her shopping expectations to reality, delighting her followers

The Nollywood actress tagged a friend, Queen Oluwa, in the caption, adding a playful twist to her relatable shopping mishap

Her use of Yoruba phrases and humour highlighted her vibrant personality, consistent with her public interactions as a proud celebrity mum

Toyin Adewale, the mother of popular Nigerian singer Mayorkun and a well-known Nollywood actress, recently took to Instagram to share a lighthearted moment from her life.

On March 14, 2025, she posted with the caption: "WHAT I ORDERED VERSUS WHAT I GOT."

Mayorkun's mum shares "What I Ordered Vs What I Got" Photo Credit: iammayorkun

Source: Twitter

The post, likely accompanied by visuals of an online purchase gone awry, captured a classic "expectation versus reality" scenario that resonated with her audience.

Known for her engaging social media presence, Toyin’s humorous take on the situation showcased her ability to connect with fans through everyday experiences.

What Mayorkuns's mum said;

The caption to the post by Mayorkun's mum read;

"WHAT I ORDERED VERSUS WHAT I GOT. Hmmmm see me see wahala. Infact I didn't expederit YERI IYA IJEBU 🤣🤣🤣 @queenoluwa are you dia? 🤣"

By tagging @queenoluwa, she invited a friend into the conversation, amplifying the post’s playful tone.

Fans react to the "What I ordered vs what I got" post by Mayorkun's mum

@adeolufunsho said;

😂😂😂see why I always endorse @heirnnyzworld112 .. What you see is what you get.. Sorry, try and use gold belt first, let's see🙏

@queenoluwa said;

Very beautiful. Just like the model

@iamoyetola said;

It's because you are wearing jeans under 😂😂😂😂 remove the jeans first let me see something 😂😂😂 then remove the scaf, it will look like it😂

@davyjoehomesandwares said;

Drop the person's handle mama, let me go and deal with her for doing this to our beautiful Mummy 😍😍😂😂

@aladukeh said;

😂😂😂😂 Sorry for the laugh

@sheyiashekun said;

Ah irọ. Nkan ti ẹ order ko ni ẹ gba yi.

@ms_dammie_cool said;

😂😂😂😂the tailor dey smoke igbo 😂😂😂

@lilianchukwu12 said;

Anty Toyin what is this na😀😂

@debosslady_ said;

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Mama Teeeee y naaaa😂😂😂😂😂😂

"What I Ordered Versus What I Got": A Relatable Shopping Blunder

The "What I Ordered Versus What I Got" theme is a popular trend on social media, where users juxtapose their expectations with disappointing or surprising outcomes.

Toyin’s post fits this mould perfectly, offering a celebrity spin on a common ordeal. While the exact item wasn’t specified in the caption, the context suggests a purchase—perhaps clothing or a household good—that didn’t match the advertised promise.

Her exaggerated reaction, complete with laughing emojis, turned the mishap into a shared laugh rather than a complaint, endearing her to followers who’ve faced similar letdowns.

Toyin Adewale danced to Mayorkun’s song

A related story on Legit.ng, published September 25, 2020, shares a video of Toyin Adewale dancing to the trending song Holy Father by her son, Mayorkun.

On Mayorkun's 28th birthday, she posted a video thanking God for keeping him alive.

Her colleagues in the movie industry, including Folake Daramola and Ibrahim Chatta, celebrated with her in the comments area.

