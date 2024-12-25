Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has announced his new nickname on social media based on the review he got from fans

According to the movie star, he was given a new nickname by his fans over his performance in a new movie

Yul Edochie’s alias caused a stir among netizens after the movie star shared it with his Instagram followers

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is making headlines after he claimed he is now known as the Cristiano Ronaldo of Nollywood.

recently took to his Instagram page to share a gratitude post to his fans who appreciated his acting in a movie called The Messiah.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie says his new nickname is C Ronaldo of Nollywood. Photos: @yuledochie, @cristiano

According to Yul, it came to his attention that viewers gave him a new name after seeing the film and now call him the legendary football player Cristiano Ronaldo of Nollywood.

The Nigerian actor further explained that his new alias means ‘Nollywood’s greatest’.

See Yul Edochie’s post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie brags about his nickname

Yul Edochie’s claim about him being called the Cristiano Ronaldo of Nollywood was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

akugz_ke:

“One day they will call u the drunkard of the street 😂😂.”

Iam_blessingfrancis:

“If joblessness is a person 😂😂.”

oilgas_25:

“You’re pained bro.”

Oliver_natukunda:

“Two comments and from that you assume to be that legend ?”

kenny_las:

“Today complete it 3years wey oga YUL never rest,abi no peace for good people again 😂.”

goldchidera27:

“Imagination dey wound this man 😂😂.”

Sommybee_:

“😂😂😂😂na u dey announce yourself now chai y u allow devil use u to this extent chai 😢.”

eblycious:

“Joseph the dreamer 😂.”

_thia_rogue:

“This guy Dey drink Kai Kai 😂.”

ch.ichi8524:

“I heard there is a federal medical psychiatric home in enugu.. please you need to be checked, this is acute depression, makachi.”

Iamchykeboss:

“God bless you odogwu 'C Ronaldo'.”

m_bank7:

“Big name🔥🔥🔥. You are the best.”

Yul Edochie hails Judy Austin

Legit.ng recently reported the actor's decision to bring his family issues online as he made a special request to his second wife, Judy Austin.

Yul praised Judy for giving birth to two sons for him and noted that she had done well.

He also shared a glamorous picture of Judy Austin, and his post sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

