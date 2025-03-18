Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video of him attending Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's church in the United Kingdom

A clip showed the celebrity barman and church members displaying their dance moves during praise and worship

However, several Nigerian netizens were quick to share their observation about Cubana Chiefpriest and the church members' outfits

Celebrity barman and socialite Pascal Ogechukwu, also known as Cubana Chiefpriest is currently outside the shore of Nigeria as he recently shared a video of him linking up with Nigerian-UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Cubana Chiefpriest like is friend and music star Davido, is known to have a cordial relationship with Pastor Tobi having been spotted with the clergyman at different events.

The celebrity barman recently shared a video of him and Pastor Tobi arriving at church for a night service in the UK.

A clip captured Chiefpriest dripping in expensive outfits as he danced and sang to songs by the church choristers.

Sharing the video of him at Pastor Tobi's church, Cubana Chiefpriest in a caption wrote,

"Church Tonight Was Amazing, God Is Real, God Is Love, God Is Wealth. @tobiadegboyega_ No Small, Service Na Water💦 Dear God Just 999 Billion Dollars Only."

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in a video shared by media personality Daddy Freeze showed Nigerians what a new Lamborghini looked like.

The video was shared weeks after Burna Boy's drama with Sophia Egbuje which birth the 'Lamba for Lambo' trend after the Grammy award winner failed to fulfil an alleged promise he made to the socialite.

Watch video of Cubana Chiefpriest at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's church below:

What people are saying about Chiefpriest' video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, as netizens pointed out the similarity in attire rock by the church members. Read the comments below:

pedro_ngomo_10 said:

"This Na luxury church."

jomaniinterior_design wrote:

"With face cap in church?"

otmtv1 said:

"Them no dey wear native for this church??"

moneyhenryy reacted:

"If you Dey go this church you go automatically get money cause na only progress our pastor the preach @tobiadegboyega_"

akala_blessing said:

"Funny enough all this people fit make heaven pass those ones way they cover body… everything is from the HEART not body."

spcollins2021 said:

"You wear cap dey pasmaga

wizeconcepts_interiors_ wrote:

"This is how everyone is suppose to be serving God,and not like a slave."

charlesabutu reacted:

"Una don don dey wear cap for church?"

endurancehair said:

"You no fit see person wear Ankara for this church sehhh. Diamond tester fit Dey gate sef."

starger360 reacted:

"SIGN OF END TIMES The honest truth is that:- I will rather seat in my house than go there in the name of Sunday Church Service to go Worship! If you like vex, I don talk my own."

Cubana Chiefpriest makes promise to wife

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the socialite made a lifelong commitment to his beloved wife on her birthday amid his saga with his alleged baby mama Hellen Ati.

The businessman gushed over her and assured her not to worry because he would always be there for her.

He shared lovely pictures of his wife and how far they had come as a couple.

Source: Legit.ng