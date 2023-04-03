Cubana Chiefpriest turned a new age on April 2, and he had a great time celebrating with his people

In a video shared on his page, the socialite was seen with Davido's Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, and other church members

Enough food and drinks were provided as Chiefpriest's friends celebrated his birthday with him

Cubana Chiefpriest sparked reactions with a video of his birthday celebration in London.

The socialite clocked a new age on April 2 and shared a video highlighting how his special day went down.

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates birthday Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the video, Chiefpriest was sighted with Davido's celebrity Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and other people believed to be his church members.

Being the centre of attraction, the birthday boy raised his glass with the rest as they sang him birthday songs.

Assorted food and drinks filled the room, and Chiefpriest went around, clinking glasses and thanking everyone before they feasted.

He wrote:

"For my church, we no dey wait when person die before the person go come go heaven begin enjoyment. We start enjoyment from here on earth. My church no dey reap me, na my church dey celebrate me. Who said you can't have heaven on earth and heaven after earth."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

_otubaba:

"Una church de drink Azul as part of refreshment too?"

chitaoxe1:

"Happy birthday bromore lifeI celebrate u."

marvezinnycakesandevents:

"I go like attend this church anytime I visit Uk :gb: :open_mouth:na Azul dem dey use do holy communion."

vias_empire:

"Hmmmmmm our God is patient and merciful."

engr._chigozie:

"Happy Birthday my brother."

floheroe:

"Respectfully, did your church give you the liquors? Mek una no kam roast me."

justjino:

"Azul for church too? Okay no shaking."

Source: Legit.ng