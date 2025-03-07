Daddy Freeze has shared a video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega showing off his newly acquired Lamborghini in the UK

The Nigerian-UK based pastor disclosed the amount he splashed on the new Lamborghini while showing different views of the car, including the interior

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega also made a remark about mileage, stirring reactions from Nigerian netizens

The 'Lambo for Lambo' trend has refused to die down following music star Damini Ogulu's alleged encounter with socialite Sophia Egbueje, with Nigerian-UK pastor Tobi Adegboyega being the latest to join the conversation.

Recall that Sophia claimed Burna Boy failed to fulfil a promise he made about buying her a new Lamborghini, birthing the phrase 'Lamba for Lambo' which went viral across social media platforms in the country.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega reveals how much he spent oon new Lamborghini. Credit: tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Sophia would later acquire a Lamborghini, which she flaunted on social media.

Media personality Daddy Freeze, however, sparked controversy after he exposed the mileage on Sophia's new Lamborghini.

Daddy Freeze boldly revealed that the car was not as ‘new’ as most would think.

He revealed the mileage of the car, which was shown to be at 46,433 miles.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega shows off his Lamborghini

The clergyman in a video shared by Daddy Freeze on Instagram, flaunted his newly acquired Lamborghini.

Pastor Tobi disclosed he splashed half a million dollars on the new car as he went on to display in the interior and exterior of his Lamborghini.

Daddy Freeze shares video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's new Lamborghini. Credit: tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

In what looked like a shade, Pastor Tobi while standing beside his Lamborghini said, "No mileage."

Captioning the video, Daddy Freeze wrote,

"@tobiadegboyega_ shows us a real Lambo…."

Watch a video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega flaunting his newly acquired Lamborghini

Reactions as Pastor Tobi Adegboyega flaunts Lamborghini

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as netizens asked questions about the pastor's source of income. Read the reactions below:

b.u_services said:

"Not the half-mileage."

popejohnpaul233 asked

"Can I see the plat number so we can know the mileage."

didiavanti said:

"That’s the Lamborghini Revuelto. With a 6.5-liter V12 engine producing 825 horsepower and 3 electric motors with an additional 190 horsepower. Hmmm."

dr_alwaysrozy wrote:

"Lamborghini na Lamborghini regardless."

ifunanya_official said:

"Congratulations dady freeez. If he use it small naa, he will dash you."

mona_leg.end reacted:

"Bro do come back home Uk said they don’t want you anymore."

flexfield said:

"@daddyfreeze are you really 48 like this ?? Shading Sophie is a big flex and win for you . Na seun kuti fit you .ashiere elede pupa."

davidson_605 wrote:

"Half a mill (£480,000) and he’s on point … if this revulto reach Nigeria na you go hear “ this car is only going for 2.4 billion naira."

blessed.seo said:

"Imagine if Pastor Adeboye do same thing."

Pastor Tobi loses deportation appeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi, who was at the centre of a £1.87 million (N4bn) fraud investigation, lost his appeal to prevent deportation, despite claiming that it would violate his human rights.

Tobi Adegboyega would reportedly be deported to Nigeria due to claims of financial impropriety at his church.

The church was previously closed after failing to account for significant expenses and facing accusations of lack of transparency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng