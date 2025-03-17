Radiogad has made some bold allegations against comedian Deeone in a video he shared on TikTok

In the clip, he alleged that Deeone did some shady things just to appear on Big Brother Naija a few years ago

He also spoke about Deeone's parents and why the reality star has been after social media activist Verydarkman

Media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, popularly known as Radiogad, has called out former Big Brother Naija housemate, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone.

The controversial man, who recently blasted Davido over his music alleged that the comedian was gay.

Radiogad's fans react to his video. Photo credit@radiogad/@comediandeeone/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to him, Deeone allegedly slept his way through before he was shortlisted for Big Brother Naija reality show.

Radiogad also alleged that Deeone went for a surgery to change his gender, and he is just like popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobriskty now.

The radio personality also claimed that Deeone enjoys sleeping with men from the back.

Radiogad speaks about Deeone, VDM

Sharing the reason the comedian has been after Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, Radiogad alleged that Deeone has been trying to sleep with the TikToker.

Not done, Radiogad also claimed that Deeone has been allegedly surviving on some medications because of his lifestyle. He added that Deeone was allegedly cash trapped, that was why he has not been able to leave Nigeria.

He bragged of having evidence of all the allegations he has made against Deeone.

Radiogad speaks bout Deeone's parents. Photo credit@verrydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Rafiogad speaks about Deeone's parent

In the recording, Radiogad also didn't spare Deeone's parents. He alleged that the comedian was a product of a broken home.

He also made some allegations against Deeone's parent's bedroom activities and shared the alleged reason the reality star's parents are no longer together.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Radiogad's video

Nigerians shared their take about the video made by the radio personality. Here are comments below:

@samuel_comedian commented:

"No wonder, e get as deeone dey look me for comedy club one dey. Anyway, Deeone said it by himself you are right my brother."

@Prince Omo reacted:

"No b only Deeone go dey wyn vdm. Make person self dey wyn Deeone as well."

@Adeniyifemi stated:

"This matter gats spread oo so that Deeone should learn in hard way quick."

@SilentEyez wrote:

"God e don reach to blow trumpet just for Nigeria."

@"Neymar 2 C said:

"I will forever remain grateful to God that I'm from Nigeria."

@felixmichaelasam wrote:

"This one his only job is to drag successful people…I hope ratels can now see that Deeone is successful."

@Emmanuel shared:

"Una think say na why Dee one no last for BBN? Him wan sleep witth him fellow housemates na so them go report am, immediately dem send am packing."

Radiogad drags Yul Edochie over Judy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Radiogad shared his grievance with Yul Edochie over his decision to take another wife.

Radiogad made certain claims about Edochie's career and warned him of the consequences if he proceeded with the relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng