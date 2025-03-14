Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin has waded into the drama between Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola and food blogger, Chef T

Recall that Wumi Toriola had called out Chef T for ignoring her request for a collaboration and it drew a reaction from Famakin

Wumi Toriola also reacted to Opeyemi Famakin’s take on the matter and it raised mixed feelings from netizens

Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin has drawn a reaction from actress Wumi Toriola amid her drama with celebrity food blogger, Tolani Osikoya aka Chef T of Diary of a Kitchen Lover.

On March 13, 2025, social media was buzzing with excitement after Wumi Toriola called out Chef T for ignoring her request for a collaboration. This came after news that Funke Akindele had unfollowed Chef T and some other social media influencers.

Shortly after Wumi Toriola exposed her chat with Chef T while calling her out, Opeyemi Famakin took to his Instagram page to react.

The celebrated food critic posted a video where he proudly pledged his support for Chef T while condemning Wumi Toriola’s move of dragging the food blogger.

According to Famakin, Chef T is one creator who does a lot of collaborations, even with upcoming social media influencers. The food critic said that people are not entitled to the food blogger’s collaborations.

The food critic also spoke of how Wumi Toriola claimed to be Chef T’s fan but was quick to drag her because she ignored her request for a collaboration.

He said:

“We don’t do Chef T slander here, Chef T is a sweetheart. Chef T is positively contributing to the food space in Nigeria, Africa and I’m not going to stand and watch one actress who did not get a collaboration drag the person's name. We don’t do that here.”

See Opeyemi Famakin’s video below:

Wumi Toriola reacts as Opeyemi Famakin defends Chef T

Opeyemi Famakin’s video where he condemned Wumi Toriola for dragging Chef T soon caught the actress’ attention. The Nollywood star responded to the call out in the food critic’s comment section where she also put him on blast.

She wrote:

“Dear Opeyemi,

There's really no need to act like a coward. My name is Wumi Toriola, and I'm merely responding to your tantrums and desperate need for attention - if it brings you even a shred of relevance, I truly don't mind.

It's rather amusing, though, coming from someone without a defined career or any tangible job description. You've caused more harm than good to struggling entrepreneurs, all under the guise of being a self-appointed food critic.

Next time you feel the urge to come for me, perhaps take a moment to reflect, establish a long-term career or build a successful business of your own. That way, your words might carry a little more weight.

Sincerely, Wumi Toriola”

See a screenshot of Wumi Toriola’s comment below:

Reactions as Wumi Toriola replies Opeyemi Famakin over Chef T

Opeyemi Famakin’s call out of Wumi Toriola and the actress’ reaction to it amid her drama with Chef T raised reactions from netizens:

Abdul_hashim_mohd wrote:

“Well!!I think he allowed he’s emotions took the better part of him..maybe because he know the chef personally and no her struggles…but it’s not in he’s place to point who to drag and who not to…if the chef is a nice person the way u people say,then am sure she must have find a matured way of resolving it…wunmi too was wrong to just call out someone with knowing wat the person is good tru…we all have messages we forget to attend to…so wunmi should have let go and move on…but it all love honestly.”

Deejaah_wears wrote:

“Two women get issue you dey put mouth brother ode 😂.”

Houseoftommie said:

“Make nobody drag my Chef T ooo Ehn Ehn make pkitipkiti no bayi ooo Ehn Ehn.”

Soji_soft said:

“Ope wan Dey see free food chop 😂.”

Mumc_bella said:

“He said what he said👏.”

Skincity_by_moonstone wrote:

“I don’t even believe this things can pain Wumi 😂😂😂what a good time to be alive someone that destroyed other people’s brand because of cargo backlogs…leave chef T alone.”

Midexclusivefabrics wrote:

“No favoritism here, how many of you have messaged all these actresses and they have replied (even when you’re not begging for money) . These people do these things too buy una no go talk true.”

Iamko_foworola said:

“There’s every possibility that as at that time probably their conversation might have went down so she might not be able to see it…. Jumping into conclusions or thinking for her is not just nice 👍 to me she should have msg her again or call her digit that if she has…..my opinion though. I come in peace ✌️.”

