Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin recently visited Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant in Imo state, and his review of the place seems to have angered the billionaire businessman

Famakin has put out an alert about his life being under threat as Cubana Chiefpriest slid into his DM to call him a low-life and threatened Karma catching up with him

The food critic also pointed out how the Chiefpriest used two different tones in his reactions, one for the comment he shared publicly and the threat used in the message sent to his dm

Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin seems to have stepped on a big toe with his recent review of a restaurant owned by billionaire Cubana Chiefpriest.

Famakin recently visited Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant in Imo state. After the visit, he shared his thoughts about the place and its services.

Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin cries out after Cubana Chiefpriest's threatened him. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

However, Famakin's comments about Chiefpriest's restaurant stirred a reaction from the nightlife king.

Cubana Chiefpriest invokes karma against Famakin

Hours after Opeyemi Famakin's review about The Donald's went viral, the critic shared his response from Cubana Chiefpriest about his video.

Famakin shared screenshots of the message from Cubana Chiefpriest, who called him a low life.

He also noted in the caption of his post that if anything happens to him, Cubana Chiefpriest should be held responsible because he is still in the Imo state.

See the leaked screenshots below:

Reactions trail Cubana CP's threats to Famakin

Below are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@solomonbbuchi:

"His ego is just as big as him. So sad."

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"Ope wey don Dey lagos since. Dey play my fans."

@foodbizlab:

"Business owners oo, do you know how happy I would be for someone to give me an unbiased review about my business? I will hold your skirt ask you how I can improve even pay you to preach my gospel when I improve."

@auntysocials:

"See who is calling Ope a "low life". Gutter behaviour from gutter people!"

@foodbizlab:

"Maybe you should not be in food business if you can not take criticism."

@healthertainer:

"If “full chest” was a person, it would be you, Opeyemi 😂😂😂 ah! You still post am."

@olori_jolade:

"Karma on what exactly???? Abeg! God is your protector and shield our Ope."

@femifactor:

"Smile for comments, show true self for dms.. To even think you held back on the review."

@chef_amakaa:

"Ope wasn't even in his true review nature, yet he saw this, from my people for that matter. Painful thing, he applied sandwich approach o, When he talks now.. Wo I rest my case Abeg make I no too talk."

@chef_amakaa:

"Where is the guy that was talking, shebi you can see? Abeg Ope come back biko."

@winnys_kitchen:

"I really don't understand why some business owners doesn't appreciate honest reviews. If not for honest reviews from some of our amazing clients, my business won't be where it is today. Reviews contribute to building a brand."

Famakin slams Angela Okorie for poor pronunciation of Basmati rice

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Opeyemi Famakin called out Nollywood actress Angela Okorie.

The food critic slammed Angela for her poor pronunciation of Basmati rice, and he made a video to correct the actress.

In the viral clip, Opeyemu shared with Angela Okorie how to pronounce the word Basmati while educating the actress about the origin of the food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng