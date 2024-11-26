Skit maker Untouchable Comedy has shared a video from his recent visit to veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu's residence

The skit maker also showed the moment his friend presented Chiwetalu Agu with bundles of money

Untouchable Comedy's friend in the heartwarming video also promised to keep checking up on the

Content creator Chibuike Gabriel, also known as Untouchable Comedy, has again put smiles on the faces of Nollywood legend Chiwetalu Agu and his family.

Recall that Untouchable Comedy made headlines after he visited Chiwetalu's residence with a bag of rice, a carton of Indomie, vegetable oil, yam tubers, and a bag of semolina, with a promise to bring a doctor to check his leg.

Untouchable Comedy fulfils promise to Chiwetalu Agu

The skit maker has fulfilled his promise to the veteran actor by sharing a video showing the moment he took his friend, a doctor skilled in bone treatment, to check Agu's leg.

Watch the video of Untouchable's friend checking Chiwetalu Agu's leg below:

In another video, the content creator and his friend revisited the veteran residence.

Untouchable's friend, who recalled watching the actor in movies as a child, went on to hand him a bundle of cash.

Sharin the video, Untouchable, who recently lost his father, wrote in a caption:

"He cried when he saw the love I felt emotional."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Untouchable's video

Read the comments below:

doctall_kingsley:

"I felt so good watching this my bro."

joyadeniyifunmi:

"This is so beautiful and touching."

airblazeofficial:

"More wins to the hand that gives amen."

jennypearl_giftsndmore:

"try marry good wife e get why oo."

ekeminem:

"God bless and continue to increase you on all side odogwu @untouchable_comediess."

i_am_yung__:

"@untouchable_comediess come and celebrate me now that I’m alive."

Kunle Afod gives Lere Paimo birthday gift

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afod renovated veteran actor Lere Paimo's house for his 85th birthday.

A video showed workers moved the furniture from the house, and Afod replaced them with new ones.

The veteran actor prayed for Afod after regaining his composure when he saw what Afod had done in his house.

