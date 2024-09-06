Prankster Untouchable Comedy has announced the death of his father after a prolonged battle with a stroke

In a teary video that has since gone viral, Untouchable Comedy spoke about the impact of the loss on himself and his family

Actress Destiny Etiko, as well as fans and followers of the prankster, have since taken to his comment section to console him

It is a sad moment for Nigerian content creator and prankster Chibuike Gabriel, aka Untouchable Comedy, as he recently announced the tragic passing of his father after a battling stroke for years.

In an emotional video on his social media timeline, Untouchable was seen shedding tears with his fiancée, Precious, by his side, consoling him.

The prankster opened up about the impact of the significant loss on himself and his family.

Untouchable shared moving clips of his ailing dad lying in a sick bed and using crutches while highlighting some of the special moments they shared while he was alive.

A heartbreaking clip showed the content creator's family wailing as they watched his father’s body being carried from their home to a waiting mortuary van.

Untouchable also expressed regret that his father, who endured so much suffering, never stepped foot in the luxurious mansion he recently built nor enjoyed the wealth he worked hard to achieve.

He captioned the video:

“I lost my dad, am finished."

Watch the video below:

Destiny Etiko, others console Untouchable

While the actress shared crying and heartbreak emojis, Legit.ng captured some of the comments from fans and wellwishers, read them below:

teaserprank2:

"Take heart baba God knows the best."

angel_faith66:

"I can imagine the pain right now , it's been 14 days now my mom left us 💔 the pain is too much."

goodysax:

"Nowadays people don’t even stay long on earth again.. rest in peace sir."'

skinny_gaza:

"I remembered d day u wen to bless daddy 👉RIP daddy."

onyekwere674:

"Sorry for your lost."

