Nigerian online commentator Daniel Regha has found his way into the online space and made headlines again

The singer took it upon himself to rate Davido's new song, "Be There Still" and gave it a score via his X page

His overall comment about the track, off the singer's upcoming album 5IVE, spurred a mix of reactions from the OBO's fans

Daniel Regha, a social media critic known for inserting himself into people's lives, has dropped another bombshell concerning Davido's new song.

Regha often reviews songs of popular Nigerian artists and shares his take on them, and has done that for Davido's new song.

Recall that the Unavailable crooner previewed a new song online to the delight of his fans. The singer, shared that it is one of the song's off his much-anticipated studio project dubbed 5IVE and was released on Friday, March 14.

See Davido's post below:

Reviewing the song, Daniel Regha went on X to give kudos to the singer for making an effort on his new release. He described it has not being weak as others, but, still scored it a 4 out of 10.

In Regha's words:

Davido's new song "Be There Still" is definitely better than his last two releases; The lyrics are not as weak as the other songs, but it's also not up to bar. Beats-wise, the song has a catchy & danceable sound, which might make it trendy, especially on social media platforms, but it gets tiring after a few listens.

"That said, the album doesn't seem to have a central theme so far, which can pose a problem. The song is a 4/10 tho. No offense."

See his tweet below:

Fans react to Daniel Regha's rating of Davido's song

Read some reactions below:

@abazwhyllzz said:

"No go buy new speaker. Keep your ratings to yourself we don’t care about it."

@Cleverlydey4u said:

"So no 30BG fit catch me this Daniel boy make I teach am lesson?"

@gwaniforlife said:

"Daniel Regha’s analysis isn’t the ultimate measure of good lyrics. Take your time, listen, and judge for yourself—or are you that dull that you can’t tell what’s good until someone does? If it’s that easy, why hasn’t Daniel entered the studio and give us 10/10 track? No shade 😎."

@Rosemary3151721 said:

"Is the song that bad, others are even giving it 2/10."

@OnyeMadu26 said:

"So what you’re trying to tell me is that “My heart pure like pure water” is a strong lyrics right?"

@kelvinfred190 said:

"That Igbo you dey smoke lately, you sure say no be those your goat rubbish you dey smoke?"

@kelvinfred190 said:

"The truth is that songs do not get replay value, you can easily get tired of it after a few listening ngl ."

@_Arch_Devil said:

"E go dey easier for Tinubu to run 10km race than for any Artiste to satisfy Daniel regha music taste."

@dee_praize said:

"It's crazy how everyone is a critic these days. Person wey no fit sing or compose anything, dey rate another man sweat 😅. I love social media!"

@graciousleeeee said:

"You better start to appreciate Davido if not you no go dey get content to post, keep streaming ozuorrrr."

