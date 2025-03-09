Fans of Nikos Living and Young Jonn are confused about what's going on in their presumed relationship

The duo sparked dating rumours sometime ago after several cute clips of them flooded the internet

However, in a new video shared by the music crooner, another lady was spotted, and they appeared smitten by each other further igniting discourse online

Young Jonn has been trending online all evening, and many wonders why. The easy-going music crooner ignited a heated debate online following a new video that surfaced online.

The singer and Nikos living, one of Davido's cousin's had ignited relationship rumours some months ago after they were captured spending quality time together.

However, things are now slightly different as Young Jonn unveiled a new lady in the recent video that was updated via his social media page.

The lady, Rose May Alaba is an Austrian singer and songwriter. In her video with Young Jonn, they were seen kissing and intertwining their fingers, and generally showing affection towards each other.

This has raised many questions from internet in-law, who wonder what this means for his relationship with Adenike Adeleke. It is unclear is this is a publicity stunt or a music video.

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Young Jonn and Davido's cousin, Nikos Living, have given their fans more reasons to believe they are dating.

In a video shared online, the both of them spent time together as they had fun and vibed to good music.

The pair wore simple and classy outfits and looked excited as their fans made several comments on their video.

Fans react to Young Jonn's new babe

Read some reactions below:

@just1_billionslivinglarge said:

"No wonder Niko enter studio."

@dre_thepainter said:

"He tell you say he dey date nikos abi na una dey assume😂."

@bhad_boy_scott said:

"Too many girls in the world than to be with only one”🙂."

@eddy_blinkz said:

"Dem first tell una say dem dy date before? Abi man and woman nor dy fit be friends again?"

@231_ig_999 said:

"You never hear his new song lyrics, when he talk say too many girls in the world to be with only one? most of those artists be speaking their mind so listen carefully to their song."

@1dohn said:

"Entertainment na for everyone na. As we Dey see Ehnn- NOTHIN in that industry is REAL or solid. Sorry to say . My own advice is - focus on the music he Dey bring o it RATHER than his personal life with affairs as it no Dey concern us and we no get paid to talk such about ppl we barely know . Fact is - he’s an incredible artist 😍."

@mfeizz said:

"And when did they make it official, That Nikos living and young john are dating. Keep it with music."

Davido’s Cousin Nikos Babii drops music

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, Nikos Babii, ventured into music and released her new single to the surprise of fans.

The socialite and lifestyle influencer showcased her singing and rapping skills in her new song, DND.

The clip went viral on social media, with netizens rating Nikos Babii’s skills and others praising the talent in her family.

