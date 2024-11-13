Davido is the latest celebrity to launch a football club that will be participating in the soon-to-commence Lagos Liga competition

The update about Davido's club was confirmed and shared by the organisers of the Lagos Liga competition via its social media timelines

This is coming after BBNaija's Tacha Akide, D'banj, and Don Jazzy also unveiled their football clubs, spurring excitement from fans

The Nigerian football scene is witnessing another change as people from the entertainment industry ventured into the sector. The latest is music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, who just became a football club owner with the launch of 30BG Sports FC.

Davido, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, will compete against the likes of Tacha, D'banj, and Don Jazzy, who have also launched their football clubs.

While Davido has yet to share an update about his newest acquisition, the organisers of the Lagos Liga tournament confirmed the report.

In an exciting announcement, Lagos Liga wrote in part:

"Introducing 30BG Sports Club to Lagos Liga 2024. The 001 has landed. With Davido bringing his energy into Lagos Liga 2024, we have great ASSURANCE that IF opponents are not careful, there is a TIMELESS promise they could FALL because this competition just got RISKY! But other Lagos Liga clubs will do everything to prevent a Champion Sound for 30BG SC. "

See Lagos Liga's post below:

Nigerians react as Davido launches football club

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as people expressed their excitement. Read the reactions below:

OgaNlaMedia:

"Who is the GOAT?"

UnitedPikin:

"FC have 24hrs to recreate this 30BG the goat."

Ojodale46:

"Finally I don see where to start my football career"

BaseOnStats:

"Oya nah Make ojoro sha no they this league Refs go too make money."

Gcity_Media:

"Now that's what we are talking about."

Davido speaks about old age

Earlier, Legit.ng recently reported that Davido shared his realisation about getting old with numerous fans.

The Awuke crooner explained the changes in his lifestyle that made him realise he’s no longer a young man.

“I think I finally agree that I’m getting old. I’m getting old," he said.

