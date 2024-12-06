Nigerian music star David Adeleke has already set the ball rolling for the coming year as he announces a new album, 5IVE

The singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share with his fans that in addition to the album, he has a song coming very soon

In that light, Davido thanked his fans for riding with him, triggering reactions from his fans across the world

Nigerian social media users were glad to see a post by David 'Davido' Adeleke, in which he made a special announcement to his fans.

The singer revealed that he will be releasing a new album in 2025. According to the Grammy-nominated singer, the new album, dubbed "5IVE," represents his story, his truth, and his growth.

Additionally, the singer has a collaborative song with Odumodu and Chike titled 'Funds" coming at midnight.

Davido wrote:

"My People! THE JOURNEY CONTINUES in 2025 with my new album, 5IVE!! This one is straight from the heart - my story, my truth, my growth. WE NOT WAITING THOUGH! Tonight at midnight I’m dropping a single “Funds” with @Odumodublvck_ & @Officialchike."

"This one’s for the dreamers, the go getters and everyone chasing what’s theirs! Thank you for riding with me. Let’s make history again!!!"

See his post here:

Davido reacts to Raheem Okoya’s new song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Davido reacted to billionaire's son Raheem Okoya’s latest song on social media.

Raheem Okoya’s son dropped his new song, which sparked sour comments after it went viral online.

However, Davido had a different opinion about the track, and his reaction got people talking on the internet.

