Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has come under fire over the drama between her colleague Wumi Toriola and Chef T

Shortly after Wumi Toriola called out Chef T for ignoring her collaboration request, Toyin Abraham dropped a comment on the food blogger’s post

Toyin Abraham’s comment on Chef T’s page made many netizens descend on her and call her names

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham was dragged online for her comment on food blogger, Chef T’s page amid her drama with Wumi Toriola.

Recall that Wumi Toriola had exposed her chat with the food blogger, real name Tolani Osikoya, after she ignored her request for a collaboration.

Nigerians blast Toyin Abraham over comment on Chef T's page. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @diaryofakitchenlover, @wumitoriola

Toriola’s post was raising massive reactions online when Toyin Abraham took to Chef T’s Instagram page, Diary of a Kitchen Lover, to comment under one of her latest posts.

In the comment, the Alakada star put a series of lovestruck emojis while saying she was waiting for her food. However, the seemingly innocent comment did not impress some netizens.

Shortly after Toyin Abraham posted her comment on Chef T’s page, several netizens reacted by calling her an ‘alabosi’ which means ‘hypocrite’ in English.

See Toyin Abraham’s comment and how she was dragged below:

Reactions as peeps call Toyin Abraham a hypocrite

After some social media users put Toyin Abraham on blast for dropping a comment on Chef T’s page amid her drama with Wumi Toriola, it started an online discussion among other netizens:

Toyin Abraham dragged into Wumi Toriola and Chef T's drama over an ignored collaboration request. Photo: @toyin_abraham

Harbielicious said:

“Wetin be this 😂”

Yemvoguedesign wrote:

“You message someone 4:18 am in the morning she respond to you and you didn’t say whatever you need to say by that time that she’s much available you waited till 11:19 am to reply her and asking for favors I think people should learn when to shoot’s they’re shoot ire oo.”

Bibii_fabrics wrote:

“Buh una dey mad oooh...this is not d 1st tym shez commenting on her post na....nawa oooh.”

Madebypristinebeads said:

“A whole lot of people have issues😂.”

Tinunatural said:

“Why is Toyin Abraham' a headache for all these gullible people? They should just free her o. She's a free minded person....👌”

Supprises said:

“Crazy people😂.”

Snowflakeswb wrote:

“You people just like to drag this woman. She comments everytime. Wahala yín po.”

Senayan_of_badagry said:

“Lol na today she dey comment on her post ni una just like to dey drag toyin.”

Crownprince6801 wrote:

“This is not the first time she's commenting 😂😂. Even some hours ago chef t posted her on her story Una just like dragging these women. They are doing good 💯.”

Wumi Toriola reacts to Opeyemi Famakin's comment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin drew a reaction from actress Wumi Toriola amid her drama with Chef T of Diary of a Kitchen Lover.

Shortly after Wumi Toriola exposed her chat with Chef T while calling her out, Opeyemi Famakin reacted on his Instagram page.

The celebrated food critic posted a video where he proudly pledged his support for Chef T while condemning Wumi Toriola’s move of dragging the food blogger. The Nollywood star also reacted.

