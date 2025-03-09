Nigerian singer Teni is making headlines after being spotted at the Redemption Camp alongside other Christians

The Money crooner was captured on video by another fan who spotted her at the crowded church

The video of Teni at the Redemption Camp sparked an online discussion about what she could have possibly been praying for

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata aka Teni was recently spotted at the Redemption Camp to the joy of fans.

The multi-talented musician joined other Christian faithfuls at the popular campground and headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Programs are usually held at the Redemption Camp every first week of the month and Teni was spotted in the congregation during one of the days.

A TikTok user, @Tammie__114 took to her page to share a video of the Money crooner after spotting her at the church. Teni was rocking her signature hat with a big shirt while dancing and turning around in the church.

Reactions as Teni goes to Redemption Camp

The video of Teni praying alongside other Christians at the Redemption Camp went viral online and it raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians. Some of them wondered what her prayer point could be:

@Timmy said:

“Teni is always coming to camp from onset😊.”

Judith Davis said:

“She de find husband?”

Tea Blaze wrote:

“it's not her first time naaa most celeb dey attend wella na.”

Lake said:

“she they always go church and attend camps program make una relax.”

Stitchesbydukehoflagos said:

“So because she b celeb make she no dey pray🙄.”

hotlovvic ❤️😍 wrote:

“Make she no go church again God Abeg to b celebrity self no easy 🤣.”

Kodiiiii22 said:

“She is so cute 😍”

Tama_pattens said:

“Make she no go church?”

Ogah_king said:

“It will not trend because it’s not a club… And some bunch of fools are here saying rubbish.”

Geedaygeeday said:

“Na una dey say church people gullible na. People wey God dey do wonders for their lives no send una papa.”

Teni retracts statement from sick bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Teni shared a video detailing her experience of being sick.

Teni, who revealed she was down with malaria, spiced the video with a funny voiceover of her experience.

The singer shared a video of medical practitioners taking care of her. A clip captured the moment she received an injection to help her recover.

