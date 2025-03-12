Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has been called out for the umpteenth time for rocking a fake designer item

The movie star was exposed by fashion police over a green Chanel bag she carried in some of her photos

The new information about Regina Daniels’ seemingly fake Chanel bag raised mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has been exposed for carrying a fake Chanel bag only days after she was called out for unboxing a fake Rolex wristwatch.

Recall that Regina Daniels made headlines after fashion police explained how the Rolex wristwatch, which the actress claimed to have cost her $30,000, was fake.

Fashion police exposes Regina Daniels' fake Chanel bag. Photos: @regina.daniels, @t20luxury

In a new development, the same Instagram fashion police, T20Luxury, exposed the billionaire’s wife for rocking a fake Chanel bag.

The fashion police shared a photo of Regina’s green Chanel bag alongside another photo of the original before explaining their difference. According to them, the original version of the bag does not have stitching on the edges of the bag’s flap like Regina’s own.

In the caption of the post, it was said that perhaps Regina’s fashion stylist was supplying her with counterfeit items. In their words:

“Dear Regina, There is a possibility that your shopper or stylist may have provided you with a counterfeit Chanel bag.

We understand that, as a celebrity, you may rely on the expertise of a stylist or personal shopper to source your wardrobe and related items. However, we trust that you recognize the hazard that counterfeit goods have on the society, especially given your own influential role in the creative industry.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels’ fake Chanel bag gets exposed

The fashion police’s post about Regina Daniels carrying a fake Chanel bag quickly drew the attention of social media users. Many of them dropped their hot takes:

Nkechiblessingsunday said:

“Make I quick go delete my fake birkin ooo😩👩🏻‍🦯👩🏻‍🦯👩🏻‍🦯 I no fit shout abeg.”

Agbaje_osha_ said:

“Money na peanut 🥜.”

Tycoon4rl wrote:

“Wahala😂😂😂.”

Amandachisom_ wrote:

“Show off go reduce this month.”

Kingmartinxx said:

“Omoh na to dey wear leaf like Adam and Eve be next thing o,omoh T20 fit even talk say na werey pe leaf person wear sef 😂😂.”

Chicago__chicago__ said:

“I always tell people about how celebrity wear fake and make it look real online , they said I’m jealous 😂, me wen dey waka enter store and wear luxury know a fake one immediately I see it .. just buy Zara, Lacoste, Tommy they are pretty and nice too.”

Temboautos said:

“Ehhh God. Make i go dey delete all my pictures o😂.”

Akachuku_ said:

“😂😂😂this is getting interesting no be small dragging.”

Lion.u said:

“Wait a minute, is it that these guys don’t shop when they go on holiday abroad or they are just too lazy to out there?”

Darlings_empire wrote:

“I respect your work ethic and how hardworking you are but this thing you are doing is totally wrong, leave her alone please…. You are way more mature and responsible to be doing this. Thank you.”

Regina Daniels slams older brother over fake Rolex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels called out her brother Lawrence, aka Sweezy after she was accused of flaunting a fake Rolex watch online.

Regina Daniels quickly responded to the fake Rolex allegations with a now-deleted post on her Instagram story.

In her post, she tagged her brother, @sweezzy, to address the claim and clarify her confusion.

