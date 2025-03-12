Nigerian singer Burna Boy recently showed off some of his wristwatch collection on social media to the surprise of fans

The Grammy-winning singer posted a video where he laid out all of the expensive designer watches on his private jet bed

The video of Burna Boy’s watch collection went viral and several netizens debated over how expensive they were

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy is making headlines for showing off his wristwatch collection.

Just recently, the Grammy-winning musician took to his Instagram stories to share a video of some of the expensive wristwatches in his collection.

Nigerians react as Burna Boy flaunts expensive designer wristwatches. Photos: @Burnaboygram

Burna Boy had laid out 12 of these wristwatches on the bed in his private jet. The timepieces included some Patek Philippe, Richard Mille's, APs, and other luxury designs known to be worth thousands of dollars.

The timepieces also came in a range of different colours including yellow, blue, white, and even diamond-studded.

See the video of Burna Boy’s wristwatch collection below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy’s wristwatch collection

The video of Burna Boy’s collection of expensive designer wristwatches triggered a discussion among netizens. Several of them were in awe of the expensive timepieces as they debated how much they were worth, while others argued that the Grammy-winning musician is too big to be showing off:

Video as Burna Boy flaunts expensive wristwatch collection. Photos: @burnaboygram

9jastats said:

“It’s plenty.”

S_scott__ said:

“The money long.”

Iamtreater said:

“One Wrist Watch ⌚ equals to three houses.”

Mrstaaffe said:

“Is that the matching watch with Chloe discarded in the back?”

Somto_designer wrote:

“Burna don suppose pass this ones 😂.”

Savvy_unruly wrote:

“Up to $2.5m sitting right there 🔥.”

Suave_5.5 wrote:

“BIG MAN runs with briefcase 💼 not bed 🙌❤️.”

Blessed_11123 said:

“Na to promote e song nor be to show offfff.”

P_e_s_c_o_07 said:

“Highest paid ❤️.”

Jac.kibeck wrote:

“Still on Still big wiz get money pass ur papa.”

Aviation_energyltd said:

“Omo 6 Richard Millie, 2AP, 2 Patek, 1 Presidential Rolex, I can’t see the last one well either hublot or Daytona.”

Thisizdarasimi said:

“Na this kind thing Wizkid no fit do.... Baba don mature pass all these level 🙌.”

Invextorferid wrote:

“If na Davido post am like this they go sey he dey show off.”

Naomi Campbell and Burna Boy's relationship

This Paris sighting builds on a history between Burna Boy and Naomi Campbell that’s already made waves. A Legit.ng story from August 28, 2024, spotlighted their joint work in the Hugo Boss autumn/winter 2024 campaign.

That polished collaboration showcased their professional synergy, but these new videos, filmed just hours ago, reveal a more personal side.

Their recurring link-ups suggest a connection that thrives both in and out of the spotlight, keeping fans hooked on their every move.

