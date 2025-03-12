Nigerian singer Portable recently turned a new age of 31 and the women in his life took to social media to celebrate him

Portable’s wife Bewaji as well as his baby mama Ashabi penned down sweet messages on his special day

Several social media users reacted as Portable’s wife and baby mama seemingly competed with their birthday messages to him

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable recently celebrated his 31st birthday to the joy of his fans.

On March 12, 2025, the Zazu Zeh crooner turned the new age and the women in his life made it a special celebration.

It all started when Portable’s main wife, Bewaji, took to her Instagram page to shower him with love on his big day with a sweet message.

Nigerians react as Portable's wife Bewaji and his baby mama Ashabi compete on his 31st birthday. Photos: @queenportable1, @ashabi.mohsimple

Bewaji posted a series of loved-up photos of herself with Portable and she accompanied the snaps with a sweet caption where she gushed over her love for him.

According to Bewaji, Portable is her favourite person in the world. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to you okikiola, may God bless you with happiness,love and good health for your year ahead.

May you be blessed for this year ahead. As you celebrate another year of life, may God’s blessings continue to shine upon you.

Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world.🤭.”

See her post below:

Portable’s baby mama Ashabi celebrates his birthday

One of Portable’s numerous baby mamas, Ashabi, also took to her Instagram page to show her love for her man on his 31st birthday. She seemed to go the extra mile that the Zazu star's wife.

Ashabi posted a photo compilation of Portable on her page and accompanied it with a voiceover where she showered him with love and affection. The budding actress also wrote a sweet caption about her feelings for the Zazu Zeh singer.

According to Ashabi, she loves Portable today, tomorrow and forever. She wrote:

“Finally today is my favorite birthday please lovers kindly say a word of prayer for him 🙏

Bobo mi , I wish you more years in good health, peace & fame ✊🤜🏻 GOD won’t forsake you 🤗

I love you then , I love you now & pray to love you forever 🤗🤗🤗 HAPPY BIRTHDAY OKIKiOLAMI 🎉”

See her post below:

Reactions as Portable’s wife and baby mama celebrate his birthday

Portable’s wife Bewaji and his baby mama Ashabi’s posts dedicated to celebrating his 31st birthday drew the attention of Nigerians and they reacted online:

Officiallylaciemay51 said:

“Omo this babe dey try ooo 😢😢😢 can never be me… Happy birthday @portablebaeby may God bless your new age… bewaji may you continue to shine.”

Iye2908 said:

“Bewaji God is on your side always❤️.”

Hameerah_gr said:

“Happy birthday Mr Portable 🎉.”

Keji331 wrote:

“Happy birthday oko Ashabi 😍😍.”

Lacreamie_spirituals said:

“Birthday blessings to ur man 😍.”

Lily_touch1 wrote:

“Happy birthday Habeeb oko Asabi.may God perfect all that concerns you 🙏.”

Oyin_toh_kansola said:

“👏👏👏👏👏👏Waow am jealous ooo this oriki dey burst my brain 🧠 happy birthday to my fav 😍happy pills.”

Alakaba_toyinpeculiar said:

“If she no do this, portable na jealous man oo,he will release violence music for her straight.”

The_unique_babe said:

“What’s you all problem, cause I don’t get why you all are using paracetamol on somebody’s headache 😫😫😫person husband person husband 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️what’s she then🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️let her celebrate the father of her kids in peace abeg 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️Happy Birthday daddy irorun and fitila😍😍oko Ashabi ❤️❤️long life is assured.”

Tokiqueenbeauty said:

“Even Zazu will wish his house wife should be the one that will do this for him, that guy no rate any other woman like he rate his wife, hmmmm it is well ashabi, may ur effort not go in vein. HBD to ur support system ❤️.”

Ayoola874 said:

“I can never be in polygamous home- imagine someone wishing my husband happy birthday like this- wetin wey wife wey dey inside house con do. Orishirisi. The battle of nah me love ham pass don start today. May God help you guys.”

Iam_mzbea said:

“Person wey get husband sef no cap too much, Ashabi u too do.”

Source: Legit.ng