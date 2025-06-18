Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, along with his crew members, tragically lost their lives in Air India flight A1-171, which crashed shortly after takeoff

Air India had mourned Sumeet's demise, noting that the late pilot, with nearly 30 years of work experience, would be missed

In a touching video, the pilot's father was seen saying his final goodbye to his late son outside their residence

Pushkaraj, the father of Sumeet Sabharwal, who was captain of the deadly Air India flight A1-171, was overwhelmed with emotions as he paid his final respect to his late son.

Legit.ng reported that Captain Sumeet was laid to rest on Tuesday, June 17.

In a recent video, shared on Facebook by The Times of India, Sumeet's 88-year-old father was surrounded by loved ones and well-wishers as he said his final goodbye to his deceased son outside their residence in Powai, Mumbai.

The man had tears in his eyes as he would never see his son alive again. According to India Times, Sumeet had promised his father that he would quit his job and take care of him full-time.

The late pilot had 8,200 hours of flying experience before the ill-fated crash, which claimed his life and the lives of 240 other people, including his crew members.

Tributes pour in for Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Ratna Deepa Sriram said:

"Om Shanthi. Very sad to see this father bid farewell to his son who took good care of him. May the noble soul attain peace with god and may God shower his blessings and give this father abdunce strength to bear this irreplaceable loss. 🙏"

Varsha Chopade said:

"Though it's a heartbreaking moment, let's honor Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's life and legacy. May he rest in peace 🙏🏻."

Milin Thakore said:

"Nothing can be more traumatic than a parent losing their child.

"May God grant him the courage to bear this loss.

"Om Shanti."

Vijayasarathi Pamidiparthi said:

"Capt. Sabharwal told his father that he will resign his job and take care of him after coming back from London. He never came back but his lifeless body.

"What a heartbreak 💔 for his dad !!!

"He is 90+. God's script ...

"Om Shanti Shanti..."

Shilpi Dasgupta said:

"RIP media! The time when he is going through so much trauma, they are shooting this for a few likes / post. Not sure if this is even right, he has lost his son, at the age of 85. He needs to grief, we dont have to see this, its PERSONAL."

Dhritiman Banik said:

"The worst thing a father could endure, laying his son to rest. Rest in peace, captain. Strength to the family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Tragic turn of events."

Anoop Jethmalani said:

"No father ought to undergo this. It is heaviest possible load for him to carry.

"May GOD give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

"Om Shanti. 🙏🙏."

Last words of Air India pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the last words of the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight 171.

The captain of the doomed Air India flight warned air traffic control that his engine was losing power, just moments before crashing into a building.

The aeroplane piloted by Sumeet Sabharwal and his co-pilot Clive Kundar lost altitude moments after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday, June 12.

