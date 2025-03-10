Nigerian actress Etinosa is excited to see another year as she celebrates her birthday on March 10, 2025

The actress shared a post where she celebrated her birthday with new pictures that showed off her stunning figure

Etinosa's exciting post was welcomed by her fans and social media family, who have showered her with beautiful messages on her special day

Nollywood actress Etinosa has made headlines on March 10, 2025 as she celebrated her birthday in style.

The actress, who welcomed her child, recently posted beautiful images to celebrate her special day.

Her caption was bold and filled with self adulation, as she wonders what the future holds for her.

Etinosa celebrates her 40th birthday in style. Credit: @etinosaofficial

Etinosa wrote:

"A year older, a year bolder, a year tougher, a year sweeter, a year more experienced, more mature, more blessed. Ageing with grace..... Like fine wine 🍷#GrowingAndGlowing 🎂+1. In my 20’s I was an Engineer. In my 30’s I am a Filmmaker. Hmmmm...... What will I be in my 40’s? What does the future hold 🥰

"#Birthday #Reflections #GrownWoman.🥰🥰🥰 Special Shout out to @federalpalace for making me feel so special on my big day with her world class ambience, rich menu and hospitality ."

Nollywood actress Etinosa celebrates her 40th birthday. Credit: @etinosaofficial

See the post below:

See another post here:

How fans celebrated Etinosa

Read some reactions below:

@afesmike said:

"No breathing on world Etinosa day. Restrict our airflows."

@terseeritz said:

"Happy birthday dear age with sufficient grace."

@pascal_momodu said:

"Birthday Blessings Eti Baby... cheers to more calendars🥳🌺🩸❤️."

@tastyhousestores said:

"Beauty check talent check ❤️ happy birthday dear."

@ak_aifyscollection said:

"Happy birthday my queen ! Many more beautiful years ahead I pray u in jesus name amen 🙏 Age with grace n have fun ! Enjoy ur big day! U r loved n appreciated for alwz making us laugh."

@official_joycefelix said:

"Happy birthday to my Edo beautiful sister 😍 I wish you long life and prosperity in good health."

@official_tashaboss said:

"Happy birthday Mami long life and prosperity and happiness in good health amen amen 🙏 ❤️."

@fexcologistics_fleetsng said:

"We love you so much ma. We love you, we celebrate you, and we appreciate you for all you do for us. God bless you ma. Happy Birthday to you Most Beautiful 🥰💜💐🎁 @etinosaofficial."

@iamruggedpastor said:

"Happy birthday my person , in 40 you will be Governor ❤️."

@officialmbaks_promoter said:

"On this special day, I pray that God's blessings and favor be upon you. May you experience divine speed in all your endeavors, achieving greater heights and success in the industry. May your star continue to shine brighter, and may you receive more wins, connections, and opportunities. May God uplift and prosper you in all aspects of your life."

Etinosa speaks on navigating Nollywood

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Edo-born movie star, Etinosa Idemudia, is one of the few skit makers who have successfully transitioned from skit making to being a fully-fledged Nollywood actress

Though the journey for the mother of one has not been smooth, if Etinosa's conversation with Legit.ng is anything to go by, she's happy with how far she has come

During a recent interview, the actress spoke with Legit.ng about her career, marriage, relationship, fashion and even politics

