Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is back in the news for appreciating her daughter, Priscilla, to the joy of fans

In an emotional video, the movie star thanked God for her two kids and specially thanked Priscy for making her proud with her actions

Iyabo Ojo’s video stirred mixed reactions, with some joining her to celebrate and others making snide comments

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has once again taken to social media to express pride in her daughter, Priscilla.

Recall that the 23-year-old social media influencer recently got engaged to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, and her mother publicly supported the relationship.

In a new development, Iyabo Ojo went live on her Instagram page to give thanks to God for her two children, Priscilla and Festus.

In the video, the movie star, who appeared to be very emotional, thanked her daughter for her actions so far, including graduating from the university at the time she did, bringing home a good husband and more.

According to Iyabo Ojo, she is reaping the benefits of motherhood. She also noted how Priscilla is greatly loved by her husband’s family and thanked God for them. In her words:

“God I give you glory, Priscilla, thank you. Thank you for everything, I have started eating the fruits of motherhood, people of the world rejoice with me, I’m eating the fruits of my labour o. Priscilla thank you for making me happy, thank you for graduating when you graduated, thank you for being a strong woman, thank you for bringing a good husband home, a blessed husband. Juma Jux, thank you for loving my baby and for coming from a wonderful family because your family is wonderful. It’s even your family that is marrying Priscilla, the love is too much. I want to say thank you, the devil will not come between you two, your love will not go sour. Anybody that has evil thoughts and plans for you, evil will be their portion on a steady by the power of God. Thank you so much my two wonderful children.”

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo praises daughter

Iyabo Ojo’s great pride in her daughter soon got netizens talking after the video went viral. Some rejoiced with the actress, while others seemed to think she wasn’t experiencing anything special.

Read some of their comments below:

Ayamfolarshadey:

“I’m really happy for her ❤️😍.”

official_bleseen:

“Wisdom is profitable…..”

iamtyzkizz:

“Evidence plenty 😂.”

escobabs:

“This is not envy, I think this is a normal thing every parent is enjoying.”

T_tcollections:

“I can’t love her less ❤️.”

mary_taiwo_ogunsakin:

“Calm down ma.”

Iyabo Ojo's daughter gifts her N5 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo recently gave her mum N5 million for her upcoming movie.

In a series of videos posted on Snapchat, the 23-year-old social media influencer hired a gifting company, and they stormed her mother’s movie set.

Iyabo Ojo was then presented with a N5 million cheque from her daughter Priscy as well as a bouquet of red roses. Praise singers and traditional drummers gathered around the movie star as they serenaded her with music.

