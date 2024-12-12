Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has shared more details about her daughter, Priscy, and her man, Juma Jux’s 2025 wedding

During a recent interview, the movie star explained that it was going to be a four-part occasion

Iyabo Ojo also shared where each event would be held, and it raised mixed reactions from some social media users

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has updated Nigerians on how her daughter Priscilla’s wedding will go in 2025.

The movie star was recently a guest at Femi Adebayo’s movie premiere. During an interview with Goldmyne TV, she revealed some information about Priscy’s wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in 2025.

Iyabo Ojo spills details about Priscy and Juma's upcoming wedding. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

According to the mother of two, the event will have four parts and take place in different parts of the world.

Iyabo Ojo explained that the first two parts of the star-studded occasion would be in Nigeria and the third part in Tanzania. The movie veteran then disclosed that the fourth and final part would be a destination wedding.

In her words:

“The first one is going to be here, the second one is here, the third one in Tanzania and the fourth one, destination.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo shares details about daughter’s wedding

Iyabo Ojo’s disclosure about Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding in 2025 was met with mixed reactions. While some netizens praised her for being a proud mum, others showed concern that she was sharing too much information.

Read some of the comments below:

kemi1573:

“Opor yenyen..wedding of the century 😍we are here for it😍.”

janeenoss:

“Na that destination own me go attend.”

Wf.tiana:

“I can’t wait ooo, Dat wedding go loud 🔥 I trust my mum 💯💯💯 @iyaboojofespris 💋💋💋.”

mercyjames23:

“Amen. I pray for long life and prosperity for u to eat the fruit of your labour, and it shall be so for me too.”

hameedahadayi:

“The way Iyabo dotes on her daughter is just sweet to watch. A mother’s love ❤️❤️.”

hot_divas_wigs:

“She’s beautiful ❤️.”

nikki_food20:

“Wedding on her mind😂.”

Iamvee_tve:

“Wahala no con too much bayi🤣.”

omohtolanimee:

“4 wedding ceremony on top one pikin 😜😜😜hope this my own God is not sleeping sha🌙.”

eabrown436:

“Too much information. Too much information. We should learn to give out personal info only on " a need to know bases" and at the appropriate time.”

mo_famak:

“The overjoyousness in her is not making her control herself.. E dey totori her and I understand sha..It will surely come to pass for her 🙏.”

officialugeed:

“Too much information for a wedding yet to happen. Stop giving your enemie ideas Iyabo. From a concerned fan.”

Iyabo Ojo's daughter's engagement gets people talking

In a previous report by Legit.ng, fans shared their observation about the viral engagement of Priscilla and her Tanzania lover.

The two love birds wore traditional outfits, and some celebrities confirmed they were both engaged.

However, supporters of the two lovers said that they were not sure it was a real relationship after pictures surfaced online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng