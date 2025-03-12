It's not certain that Veekee James will ever get tired of responding to those trolling her marriage to Femi Atere

The ace designer swiftly fired a response to a Nigerian lady who questioned her love for her husband

Veekee's come back has erupted in several reactions on social media as fans shared their various takes on the matter

Veekee James and Femi Atere are in the news per usual, while some fans love it, others have reservations.

The ace Lagos designer had shared a video of how she and her man booked a sleep lounge at the airport in Dubai.

Veekee James slammed trolls who said she loves her man too much. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The lounge had a double bunk bed like those in school hostels. Femi Atere chose the top bunk, but Veekee did not like it. She insisted on joining him at the top bunk and climbed up. They made several cute gestures before she finally stole several kisses from him.

Many found the video of the couple cute, but a troll had a contrary opinion. She remarked that Veekee James loves Femi extremely and that it is better for the man to love the woman more.

The troll said:

"Like Veekee is so madly in love with Femi ehhh, Jesus... she is just too over him, e better if na man love you pass the way u love am ooo. what do I know??? Okay ooo."

In response to her, Veekee penned a piece of advice:

"When you marry your own no love am o... carry scale dey measure am",

See the post below:

Many react to Veekee's exchange with troll

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@vivianadoli said:

"Y'all, leave that lady alone!!! I want someone to love my brothers and sons like this please."

@omo_elewaa said:

"If she no love am loud like this..na Una go still say she’s forming cause she’s Rich….y’all should rest already nah."

@kelvin_kertz_ said:

"If he's important to you, show it to him. If she's important to you, show it to her. Love no suppose hard."

@soriaselee said:

"Some of you all are like her offline, the only difference is that she’s like posting it on social media. As for me I show my man so much love 🥱."

@doye_godwin said:

"Low key this what most men want 😢 we just Dey use dagbana most times like we no really care but deeply it Dey sweet us and we love you the most."

@tina_cardy said:

"Mind your business and let people love how they want to be loved."

@linaraybeautyhair said:

"Can they leave her alone at this point? She shouldn’t love her partner the way she wants? Let her do whatever makes her happy, marriage is sweet when you’re with your own and right person."

@ojeshair said:

"😂😂😂 She said use scale to measure the love."

@dee_luxury_home_backup said:

"I love the reply."

Vee reacts to Veekee James' suspect Challenge

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, former BBNaija contestant Vee reacted to Veekee James' viral video with her husband, Femi Atere.

Veekee buzzed the internet on Monday, November 17, when she released the video of a game she and her husband had played, the 'Suspect Challenge'.

Some details revealed in the clip caused an online uproar and drew a response from Vee, who had a lot to say.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng