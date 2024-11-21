Former BBNaija contestant Vee has reacted to Veekee James' viral video with her husband, Femi Atere

Veekee buzzed the internet on Sunday, November 17, when she released the video of a game she and her husband had played, the 'Suspect Challenge'

Some of the details revealed in the clip caused an online uproar and sparked reactions from Vee, who had a lot to say

Nigerian reality TV star and influencer Victoria 'Vee' Adeyele has waded into the online drama that sprung due to Veekee James and her husband's 'suspect challenge'.

It's now public knowledge that a game dubbed 'Suspect Challenge' has been circulating the internet. It's one where couples jab at each other about their bad habits in a fun way.

BBNaija Vee shares take on Veekee James' suspect challenge. Credit: W@veeiye, @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee James and her hubby hopped on it, and it was all fun and games until she made certain revelations about their bedroom activities, which caused commotion online.

In a new development, vee put out a video to address the situation and air her opinion. According to her, while Veekee may be trying to make money off content, the information presented during the challenge was too private.

She also stated that Vee is a super talented designer who has made a name for herself in that niche, so if she decided to branch out into content creation bit, it's her decision.

Vee also stated that many should ignore them if they don't like it and focus on other things.

Vee said in her own words:

"I don't understand why people are so riled up about the kind of content Veekee James puts out, she's a content creator, but social media is a double edge sword, you can control the content you put out there but you cannot control the opinions that comes out from the content; we should have discernment when putting out certain challenges."

Watch the video here:

Peeps react to Vee's opinion

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ijeoma.nt:

"Anytime I see Femi I remember he doesn't flush his sh*t."

@tekena_otobo:

"Why u dey always feel say your opinion count u dis Vee, every time u won advice people."

@do_u_100:

"Very dark bbn woman."

@realsashapeters:

"Vee should take her own advice. There are times she’s given her unsolicited opinion on other people's content."

@zinnys_thriftlagos:

"So you are now using someone's content to do episode 😂😂😂😂 Nigeria."

@tekena_otobo:

"Why u dey always feel say your opinion count u dis Vee, every time u won advice people."

@beautykillsmontage:

"You cannot help but listen to her period😍👏."

Veekee James reacts to netizens dragging her

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion designer Veekee James continued to be in the news after her close friend and colleague Prudent Gabriel married.

Veekee sprayed the couple with dollar bills at the wedding while her husband sprayed them with naira notes.

This got mixed reactions online, as fans insinuated she was the head of her home. However, Veekee James replied to social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng