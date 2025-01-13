Nigerian designer Veekee James has shared a message to the single ladies while video calling her husband

Veekee shared a video of herself and her man and penned a note, where she taunted her single followers over un-realistic relationship standards

Her video has gone viral, generating an online buzz with social media users sharing their reactions concerning her post

Veekee James has made headlines again after she shared a post directing a message to single ladies on the internet.

The top Nigerian designer posted a video of her and her husband, Femi Atere, displaying affection publicly via video call while mouthing sweet words to each other.

Veekee James's recent posts sparks reactions online. Credit: @veekee_james

Veekee, however, attached a post where she poked Nigerian single ladies. According to her, they have unrealistic expectations about their men, which leaves them single longer than necessary.

She says they want their men to be tall, have clean teeth, be financially independent, spiritual, and many more.

The designer wrote:

"POV: This could be you and somebody's son, but you like your men tall and handsome with perfect set of teeth , 100% financial responsibility, impeccable dress sense very spiritual yet with a touch of bad boyness! Heyaaa."

Watch the video here:

Recall that the game 'Suspect Challenge' circulated online a while back. In it, people jab at each other about their bad habits in a fun way, and Veekee and her hubby hopped on it.

It was all fun and games until she made certain revelations about their bedroom activities and that he often fails to flush the toilet after use, which caused commotion online.

Veekee James' post spurs mixed reactions

Read some comments from Nigerian social media users below:

@tidaisblessed_:

"Veekee rest 😂. No be you first marry and you won’t be the last.'

@tamiyerector:

"Make person just INVENT one new social media platform make only we the SINGLES go dey. I don see say this year has ALOT 😂."

@tosinmuse:

"My earnest prayer for anyone that desires a partner is that God gives you your own person and wisdom to know who this your own person is that the Holy Spirit makes you sensitive always so you don’t make mistakes 🙏🙏🙏."

@zene_beauty_:

"When I asked for a man, I asked for a God fearing, Kind and Responsible Man . with no tribe , color, or hight. but when God gave me, He gave me Everything, Tall, dark and handsome, God fearing, over ambitious 😂😂, over hardworking, most responsible, supportive kind man, from a perfect home but with a little of Anger 😂😂😂😂😂."

@credible_chi:

"In all your standard, pray that God gives you your own person. And when it’s for you, you’ll know 🥺."

@neekahs_luxurybeads__:

"I want a perfect man, na why I still never see man so😂😂😂😂😂! I love you both ❤️❤️❤️."

@its_tegadominic:

"Una don start this year abi? I survive last year na Gods grace o, abeg make I breathe for this fasting o haaaa😫."

@veralichiious:

"Nothing wrong with wanting that but I get what u are saying."

@yole.demigod:"

Did she just say * I want to make l0ve to you *???"

@debs_abe:

"Me and my moderate standards are still single to stupor!😹."

