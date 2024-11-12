Veekee James and her husband Femi are not ready to stop the public show of affection they have for one another anytime soon

Despite the constant hot takes on the need for the couple to keep some of their activities private, they decided to share another one

Some of their fans hailed them for not allowing the attacks from netizens to prevent them from flaunting themselves online

The numerous comments advising Veekee James to keep her marriage private are not yet yielding results because the stylist has decided to post another video online.

Veekee James and her husband share another romantic video online. Image credit: @veekee_james

In the video, Veekee shared how she and her husband Femi Atere felt after she travelled for two days. Recall that the fashion designer hosted The Future Awards on Sunday, November, 10, and Femi walked to the stage to surprise her with flowers, which caused mixed reactions.

In her hotel room, Veekee was moody while her husband looked disturbed at home as he tried to cook in her absence. The couple recalled some of the fun times they spent together and maintained communication on the phone.

The two days elapsed and Veekee was excited to return home. She was warmly received by her husband who was eager to see her in the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Veekee James, husbands' romantic video

Check out some of the reactions to Veekee James and her husband's romantic video despite the dragging below:

@jasmine_pelumi:

"Let’s not lie, Mr Atere is enjoying this content thing too much. At this point, he’s the one disturbing Veekeee for content, not the other way round."

@debsfashion.ent:

"There is trouble in the land, they ain’t stopping, everybody fasten your seatbelt."

@michmya_kiddies:

"You've conquered the fashion world, taken over the influencing space, now hosting big events and acting, doing it all so graciously. I am here for it all."

@mimidigitalmedia:

"Veekee is STUBBORN. God have mercy on haters."

@thereal__obehi:

"Y’all angry birds better fasten your seatbelt because Veekee just dey start with una. Love it."

@ms_alari_:

"VJ no send anybody a message o. Love it."

Veekee James' husband surprises her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James and her husband stole the spotlight at a recent award night in Lagos with their loved-up display.

A video showed the moment Femi Atere joined his wife, Veekee James, who was the host on the stage, to present her flowers.

The display between the lovebirds in public had stirred up comments about their marriage, as some netizens suggested they were going overboard.

