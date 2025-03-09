A viral video showed when a trader was left speechless after her husband surprised her at her shop on her birthday

In the video, the man visited the shop and gave her picture frames, a large money bouquet, and a brand new jeep

Many who came across the posts shared their views on the man’s gifts and his wife’s expression

A man went viral over the way he celebrated his wife’s birthday at her business place.

His wife, who sold foodstuffs at the market, was surprised after her husband gave her gifts on her birthday.

She was surprised as her husband gave her a car as birthday gift. Photo: @favysuprise1

In a video by @favysuprise1, the trader was happy as she received the two frames of her beautiful pictures and a large money bouquet.

She hugged her husband in appreciation but could not believe her eyes as her husband bought her a new jeep.

The trader was visibly shocked at the gift and ran to the car in excitement.

Trader gets car and money bouquet from husband on birthday. Photo: @favysurprises1

The video was captioned:

“Your odogwu cleared your wishlist and added extra.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail trader’s car gift from husband

Many who came across the video congratulated the woman and shared their thoughts on her fellow marketwomen’s reactions.

@Irishair&nails @ikotun said:

"Omo make she pray wella oooo cos all this market people eeee then fit say na show off."

@OBIEZE said:

"How many of our today's Ladies will agree to do Her kind of business in such environment? She deserves everything, She's a Home."

@winnygold112 said:

"If na me I no go come market again."

@NK said:

"Make she better hold God strong now because no be everybody wey follow her Happy on this day truly dey happy oh. inside market nobody be your friend oh they're always competing with who big pass them."

@Michelle Okogun said:

"This is what a surprise should look like, it's obvious she was surprised no be all those plan and fake surprise we dey see online."

@Golden angel 20 said:

"If I send jealousy now una go say I dey jealous anyway sending jealousy from Auchi Edo state campus 2 gate sterling embassy street along the road."

@Derrah Maff said:

"Congratulations to u mama am so happy for you. to my own man, Dear God. I just want my man to succeed in all he do. Cuz a win for him is a win for me too fr."

Man buys Benz for wife on anniversary

In a related story, a Nigerian lady received a Mercedes-Benz from her husband on their 9th wedding anniversary celebration.

A video showed the moment the woman received the car amid joy and laughter with her children.

Many who came across the video celebrated the couple and hailed the man for his kind gesture.

