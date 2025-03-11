Ijoba Lande has opened up about his bedroom activities with his ex-wife Darasimi and shared the numbers of hours he sleeps with her

He was a guest on Daddy's Freeze's Instagram live session where he spoke about his failed marriage with Darasimi

Fans were amazed after hearing how long he engages his wife on bed and shared their opinion about Darasimi

Embattled skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, better known as Ijoba Lande, has opened up about his bedroom activities with his ex-wife, Darasimi.

Legit.ng had reported that Darasimi had granted an interview and confessed about her relationship with Baba Tee. She also spoke about her alleged bedroom activity with the actor.

While granting an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, he said he used to satisfy his ex-wife in bed.

The content creator pointed out that he used to think that it was because of his non-performance in bedroom activities that made his wife to leave him.

Sharing what happens behind closed doors, Lande claimed that he used to spend more than three hours sleeping with his ex-wife just to satisfy her need.

Speaking further, Lande said he has never been unfaithful to her while they were married. He explained that his friends are aware of their bedroom antics and have a special name they used to call him.

Lande speaks about Mary Gold

Reacting to the allegation Darasimi, his ex-wife made against her friend, Mary Gold, Ijoba Lane disclosed that Gold was not the person, who exposed his ex-wife's infidelity to him.

The funny man declared that he has eight video of his ex-wife sleeping with different men at different times, and Mary Gold was not in the picture.

Recall that Ijoba Lande was the first to cry out about his failed marriage. He accused Baba Tee of being the one behind his misfortune and rained curses and abuses on him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ijoba Lande's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Ijoba Lande speaking about his ex-wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@bcross_music commented:

"You can never satisfy a woman that doesn't love you. Know this and know peace. You will continue to impress her till thy kingdom come."

@icezic_ stated:

"That might be the reason why she cheated on you with 2 mins man, maybe that’s how she wanted it! 3 hours wetin happen brother mi?"

@pheezy_20 reacted:

"Somebody advise him to have the copy of those evidence in another safer place because of security purpose and make he no dey disclose his location for now bcs may we not see bad things dem go soon dey threaten ham . May God protect him and everyone."

@da_moskiy commented:

"Lande don market himself."

@steveomo_ reacted:

feselu_entertainment at even if you knack for 10days."

@feselu_entertainment wrote:

"Two hours is defeating the purpose imo. Na fight? Unless both parties are heavily under the influence of drugs."

@mummygforshort stated:

"See where Lande landed himself."

@iamayokris shared:

"Imagine and you dey talk am with pride."

Baba tee speaks about Ijoba Lande

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Baba Tee couldn't bare all Ijoba Lande threw at him over his crashed marriage.

He asked for evidence and dared Lande to say the truth about the controversy.

Baba Tee noted that he had no idea Ijoba Lande was married to Darasimi.

