Comedian Remote sparked laughter after what he told governor Jide Sanwo-Olu at an event surfaced online

The two were at the event together when the skit maker went to meet the governor on his seat

He said God showed him the vision when he was in the bathroom having a shower and God called the governor's name

Nigerian comedian Tolulope Olayiwola, aka Remote, made fans troll in laughter after sharing the prophecy that God gave him about Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu.

The two were at an event when Remote went to meet the governor, who was siting with some other dignitaries.

According to him, God gave him a vision for the number one citizen in Lagos state.

He explained that he was in the bathroom when God called Sanwo-Olu by his first name, Jide. The funny man affirmed that God said Sanwo-Olu was planning to become the president of the United Stated of America.

He congratulated Sanwo-Olu and disclosed that his political plan was already a done deal.

Governor Sanwo-Olu replies Remote

Reacting to what Remote had told him, the governor laughed hard and shook Remote.

He told him that once the prophecy came to fulfilment, Remote would be the vice president.

The content creator was amazed by the governor's reaction and looked at him while also laughing too. Before going to his seat, he lamented that Arsenal didn't perform well in their match.

Recall that some other comedians had the opportunity to be at the same event with the governor of Lagos State in the past. A few years ago, Mr Macaroni, who recently featured some veteran actors in his skit met Jide Sanwo-Olu at an event.

The comedian ignored the governor, and Sanwo-Olu had to call him out over his attitude towards him.

How fans reacted to Remote's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by Remote. Here are some of the comments below:

@iam_djgeorge reacted:

"He’s excellency sef na content creator."

@mrlilgaga commented

"seyi_amakinde see your mate sir."

@ambassador1785 wrote:

"You have just one minute. How u use it, is up to you."

@authenticmuy said:

"That was so swift and beautiful from him."

@ceezzy_singz stated:

"This your prophecy don dey go global ooo but e no dey ever work."

@ijesaekun shared:

"The camera man did that woman dirty."

@painters.ng wrote:

"Governor sef na cruise baba say iworni vice."

@im_yamaato said:

"My Governor pass the vibe check."

Mr Macaroni speaks about religion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Macaroni was a guest of Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo, where he spoke about his religion on Talk to B.

Mr Macaroni amazed his fans with what he said about the religion he was practicing. He explained that he had experienced both religions, and he had to abandon all of them because of personal reasons.

His utterance sparked reactions among fans in the comment section as they shared their take about Mr Macaroni's point of view.

