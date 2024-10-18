Again, Deeone has come for Verydarkman, posing questions about his Non-Governmental Organization to him

Recall that VeryDarkMan made Don Jazzy a hot topic on social media after he disclosed that the music mogul had donated a whopping N100 million to his NGO account

Deeone, who initially claimed to have donated money to VDM's NGO, has now shared evidence to back up his claim

It does not seem like Aderombi Adedayo Martin, widely known as Deeone, will not stop coming anytime soon for Vincent Martins Otser, aka VDM.

As the case of music mogul Don Jazzy's donation to VDM's NGO continues to call the attention of netizens across the board, Deeone took the liberty to investigate the activist's NGO.

Deeone posts evidnece of his transfer to VDM's NGO. Credit: @comediandeeone, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In a new video circulating online, he asked VDM for his plan for the NGO. He stated that social media commentators could not just sit on people's donations without a concrete plan.

Furthermore, the comedian shared the evidence of his personal donation to the NGO, stating that he has a right to know how the money will be disbursed. On a final note, he said that Nigerians, as a whole, lack accountability.

Watch video here:

Here is how fans reacted

Read some comments below:

@adunsexy_1:

"We're is the lie."

@sauceb.o.b:

"This guy fit be VDM nemesis, I’m here for that smoke😂😂😂 bushmeat wan catch hunter 😂."

@josh2funny:

"You are so toxic."

@nurse_toluwa:

"Since yesterday wey deeone hear 100milli he mind no torch ground abt VDM 😂😂u can also start your own."

@ebekush:

"Oga u don donate u don donate remove eyes from the moni."

@lizzyfka:

"I’m doing this for the poor don collect money form the poor 😂😅 thank God I’m not poor."

Deeone cries out after Bobrisky's reaction

Meanwhile, comedian Deeone lamented about cross-dresser Bobrisky and noted that he has no business with him.

His statement was triggered by Bobrisky's comment on his video, which he did against Verydarkman (VDM) for collecting Don Jazzy's N100m donation.

Some followers of Deeone slammed him for the video distancing himself from Bobrisky and added that they are not his fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng