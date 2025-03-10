Actress Iyabo Ojo in a new interview spoke about her good deeds, her children as well as the late Mohbad

A highlight of the interview was Iyabo Ojo sharing why she regretted pushing for Mohbad's body to be exhumed after he was buried in 2023

The Nollywood actress' comment about Mohbad in the video has sparked reactions as several netizens tagged VDM to the video

Actress Iyabo Ojo has stated that she regrets advocating for the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad’s exhumation.

Iyabo while speaking with Seun Oloketuyi said she wished she was not part of those who pushed for Mohbad's body to be exhume.

Iyabo Ojo shares why she pushed for Mohbad's exhumation. Credit: iyaboojofespris/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The mother of two disclosed that since Mohbad's body was exhumed, he was yet to be reburied after more than a year.

Iyabo said a viral video of Mohbad's neck allegedly broken in the casket was what pushed her to speak.

"As a mother, I had to vent, because everyone was emotional at that time, I really wish that we didn't have to push for him to be exhumed. Till now he is yet to be buried. The video of his neck being broken in the casket I think that was what pushed me out to speak, I regret ever pushing for him to be exhumed," she said.

Recall that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023 and was buried the following day.

On September 21, 2023, Mohbad's body was exhumed by the Lagos state police for an autopsy following calls for justice over the singer's death by the public.

In October 2023, the singer's father, Joseph Aloba stated that he would not be reburied until a DNA test is conducted on Mohbad's son, Liam.

Mohbad was yet to be reburied since then.

Iyabo Ojo speaks about her good deeds

In the same interview, the actress stated that she believed what she and her children were reaping now, were as a result of her good deeds.

Iyabo Ojo says her children her reaping the rewards of her good deeds. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

“Good pay. I feel like what I am reaping today or my children are reaping today is the good that I have done," she said.

Watch video as Iyabo Ojo speaks about the late Mohbad below:

See another clip from Iyabo Ojo's interview:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo expresses regret

Several netizens berated the actress as they called social media critic Verydarkman's attention to the video. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

porcheofabuja said:

I also wished he wasn’t exhume, that boy body don too tey for morgue

gachi_hair wrote:

"Same here.. else all this wouldn’t have lingered.. but in all, God has his own reasons things happen."

actorola said:

"VeryDarkMan setting ring lights."

sa.heed263 commented:

"Mobahd head really strong."

akintilolola said:

"So she doesn’t regret blaming naira? Noise makers. Just rush to make accusations without getting facts."

thepinky_7_ reacted:

"Don’t regret @iyaboojofespris you did the best you can as a good mother that you are. I wish the body was not exhume baba mohbad could’ve succeeded in claiming all Moh properties in silent, it was the exhumation that got everyone interested on the case. He rush to burial Moh to drag properties but God use you to help wunmi. Now is real intention is out and all eyes on him."

beetee_cakes said:

"itara omo ni. For all your effort on other people's children @iyaboojofespris . God will bless you and you will surely eat the fruit of your labour over your children."

Naira Marley expresses regret over Mohbad’s death

In another report via Legit.ng, Naira Marley also expressed pain and regret over Mohbad's death.

The Marlian Music boss spoke of the horrors he faced after he was dragged into the tragedy of Mohbad’s death.

According to Naira Marley, he carried the shame and pain that was never his to bear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng