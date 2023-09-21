Lagos Police PRO Ben Hundeyin has updated Nigerians on the investigation into the death of Mohbad

Taking to social media, it was announced that Mohbad’s body has been exhumed for an autopsy to be carried out

Nigerians took to social media to react to the new development on Mohbad’s death

Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s body has now been exhumed as investigations into his death progress.

Recall that after Mohbad’s death on September 12, 2023, he was hurriedly buried the next day in a ‘rough’ location.

Mohbad’s quick burial raised eyebrows as many Nigerians asked for his body to be dug up so that proper investigations into his death could be done.

In a new development, Lagos state police PRO, Ben Hundeyin, has announced that Mohbad’s body has been exhumed.

On Twitter, Hundeyin noted that the late singer’s body was dug up ahead of an autopsy that would be taking place.

He tweeted:

“Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. ”

See his post below:

See a video of the moment Mohbad was exhumed below:

Blood spotted on Mohbad's coffin as they dig up his body

More videos trended online showing Mohbad's grave after his body was exhumed. Onlookers noted that there was blood on his grave as many of them wondered if he was buried alive.

Some netizens however argued that the blood was not from the late singer but perhaps from an animal that was sacrificed before his body was dug up.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Mohbad’s body is exhumed for autopsy

topshot0312:

“Omo this boy is different, Mohbad I hail you o respect! Don’t sleep yet till they get your killers.”

kween_saraphina:

“So Moh bad don really die.”

providenceric_fxt:

“Na for naija here dem wan do autopsy? I no trust anything done here at all”

babsneh001:

"Omo I blame people who rush bury this guy. "

splendstar:

"There’s blood on the coffin ... does it mean he was buried alive or what ? This is heart breaking mehn."

perry_smile01:

"Is that not blood so this guy struggled ni, he’s alive when dey burial him oluwa‍♀️"

boujee.aesthetics_ng':

"No be Mohbad blood be dat ooo Abeg no confuse us na d goat blood be dat not his blood."

official_djolly:

"He wasn’t smelling despite the whole days in the coffin GOD DO WONDER ."

Mohbad's father reveals why he hurriedly buried singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, explained why his late son was hurriedly buried in a 'rough' location.

Recall that Mohbad’s burial site, located beside a cassava farm, had raised a series of complaints from Nigerians who felt it was not befitting for a celebrity.

In a video posted on Instagram by @temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, Mohbad’s father explained that in Yoruba land, such a corpse cannot be kept for long because he died young.

Source: Legit.ng