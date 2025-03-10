Nigerian comedian Akpororo and his beautiful wife Josephine made it to the frontline of social media blogs

Legit.ng recalls that the couple had a lavish ceremony in Surulere Lagos graced by top industry acts and personalities

A new reported development about the couple has given both their fans and netizens something new to deliberate on

Nigerian comedian Akpororo, whose real name is Bowoto Jephthah Oluwatiseyifumi Tanimola, has got many talking online following the recent observation about his marriage.

The trending report revealed that the comic recently deleted all pictures featuring his lovely wife Josephine from his Instagram account.

Legit.ng recalls that the couple married in 2015 in a star-studded ceremony at the Eagles Club in Surulere, Lagos.

A close look at the couple's Instagram profiles revealed that Josephine no longer follows Akpororo, raising rumours of a marital split.

And both husband and wife do have recent pictures of each other on their pages.

However, Legit.ng noticed that the comedian still follows Josephine's backup account, @jojoplacehairbackup.

See the screenshot below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Basketmouth, a colleague of the comedian, in 2022 announced his marriage split.

The actor, on his social media pages, disclosed that after much deliberation, he and the mother of his three kids have decided to go their separate ways.

He continued by saying that despite the separation, he and Elsie will continue to work hard to give their children the love, support, care, and guidance they need in life.

Basketmouth also humbly urged Nigerians to respect their privacy in these difficult times.

Comedian Akpororo and wife trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

misschidel said:

"No matter the kind of brouhaha that is happening in marriages this days, I will marry right and my marriage will last. "

iamaustine007 said:

"E don set."

lorah__irez wrote:

"You guys are very quick nawa oh, how do you observe these things."

positivebondship2 said:

"Maybe it's just their self decision, to take their relationship off social media."

0h_sweet9ja said:

"Who Dey really Monitor these things.. Abeg monitor my life let me know when sapa will leave peacefully."

eckovista wrote:

"Make Una try Dey promote happy marriages and relationships too abeg make we take Dey hold body!"

shes__precious__ said:

"It doesn’t mean anything, na wa o so person no fit get misunderstanding with their partner because they are celebrities ."

ms_leemart said:

"Wallai it’s only you blogs that noticed, nothing concern us. We have bigger issues to worry about."

0h_sweet9ja wrote:

Ebuka Songs gifts Akpororo N1m

Legit.ng earlir reported that Ebuka Songs was one of the gospel singers who attended a praise concert in the Ojo area of Lagos hosted by comedian Akpororo.

The gospel singer, in a video, expressed gratitude to Akpororo as he recalled how the comedian gave him access to minister at this year's edition of The Experience.

Aside from making a promise to Akpororo, Ebuka Songs also gave the comedian N1 million to support his concert.

