Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu recently threw an all-white party that had celebrities and other prominent people in attendance

The governor of Lagos state, Babjide Sanwo-Olu and popular skit maker Mr Macaroni were seen in a viral clip

Macaroni hugged and greeted Elumelu, who was with the governor, and it took the politician speaking up before he was also acknowledged

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sparked reactions on social media with a viral video.

The politician attended Tony Elumelu's recent all-white party that had several A-list celebrities in attendance.

Netizens react to Sanwo-Olu and Macaroni's video Photo credit: @mrmacaroni1/@jidesanwoolu

As the businessman welcomed the governor and led him in, skit maker Mr Macaroni reached out to hug and greet him without acknowledging the governor.

Sanwo-Olu asked his people for confirmation about who the skit maker was and expressed surprise that he did not greet him.

The governor then challenged the skit maker who actively participated in the 2020 EndSARS protest, who, in turn, bowed and shook his hand.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Macaroni's video

Read opinions expressed by netizens below:

rhodaofficial_:

"Macaroni na Man of the People u be!! Our leaders b hearing and seeing all our anguish but prefer to be deaf and blind. Make una dey try."

deebillz001:

"Sanwoolu is so matured. I just love this man naturally."

_lolashub:

"Love that he isn’t doing it for the gram. Well done Mr Macaroni."

anosike_emmanuel_c:

"Offline and online energy still the same. Not coward's n two faced bst's."

fikunademii:

"He is still your governor, respect the title and leave your grievances behind. Play the game and move with the movers and shakers of Lagos. You open your eyes while crying."

isaac_sunday1993:

"Meaning these people always see our criticism against their poor policies to the masses, but decided to just turn a deaf ear."

na_who_tell_you:

"The fight continued.. greet you for waiting, mr macaroni gave him faked and expired greeting."

