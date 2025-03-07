A Nigerian woman shared her testimony after participating in Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

Her viral video on TikTok showed her and her husband using a cloth to simulate carrying a baby

Many who came across the footage expressed their thoughts on the lady’s testimony after she revealed her baby’s name

A Nigerian lady got people talking as she shared her testimony after joining Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

She showed how she joined Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @jumoke_fadele

In a program segment tagged “dress/act like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In a viral video by @jumoke_fadele on TikTok, the woman and her husband used a cloth to act like they were carrying a baby.

Lady welcomes baby after Hallelujah Challenge

The lady said she didn’t know she was already pregnant during the Hallelujah Challenge in February 2024.

She found out about it in March 2024, stating that God answered her even before she prayed.

As a result, she named the child “Tobechukwu”, a title of Nathaniel Bassey’s song.

Her words:

“Even though we are not Igbos, we gave him the name - Tobechukwu. Just as Pastor Nath’s song that says ‘even before I pray, Jehovah Nissi answered me, Tobechukwu, he has done it for me.”

Watch the video below:

Woman’s Hallelujah Challenge testimony sparks mixed reactions

Many who came across the footage shared their thoughts on the lady’s testimony after she announced her baby’s name.

@user7877358841536 said:

"I join this hallelujah challenge that this year i will be count as married woman am married in Jesus name with faith Amen oooo."

@Faith Ukeme said:

"That same hallelujah challenge in February last year gave me my bundle of joy after 11 years of marriage."

@Theonlydera said:

"Guys I have a question, can a woman be pregnant for like 2 months without knowing? you literally stop seeing ur period when you get pregnant na. I'm not talking about cryptic pregnancy."

@Romasempire said:

"This is actually same tin I did last year February and later found out in march that I was pregnant. scan showed have been pregnant since January didn’t even knw…October 11th my baby arrived."

@blessed said:

"I did it for my neighbor that has been married for over 5years now but no child. i just pray that God answered my prayer."

@AFUA PAPABI said:

"I also gave birth on 27th of last year and it was a dress like your miracle baby on Hallelujah Challenge ….Congratulations to us."

Lady shares how she participated in Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @jumoke_fadele

In related stories, a lady wore a wedding ball gown for the Hallelujah challenge “dress like your miracle” while another used paper to make an iPhone and a wedding invitation to signify her prayer request.

