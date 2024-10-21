TikToker Tunde Perry, a friend of Oloba Salo, the skit maker who got shot on October 10, 2024, has given new insights

Recall that Afeez Ojesanmi, popularly known as Salo, was reported to have been robbed of his jewellery and shot in the leg

His friend, Tunde Perry, who announced the incident, has now shed more light on what went down behind the scenes

Nigerian TikToker Tunde Perry, whose real name is Tunde Akinpelu, has given more insight into the situation surrounding his friend, Oloba Salo, real name Afeeze Ojesanmi's gunshot injury.

Recall that reports hit the internet on October 10, 2024, that popular skit maker Salo was shot by some men who were armed with guns.

The news resulted in an online pandemonium as many feared for the life of the 26-year-old youngster.

How much was paid for Salo's treatment?

In a new development, Tunde Perry has now shared a clip in which he revealed how much they had to pay for the health practitioners to commence treatment.

While speaking on TikTok live, Perry revealed that they were asked to pay the sum of N12 million for treatment to commence on Salo.

He stated that they rallied around to get the money, and there were also people who made contributions but remained anonymous.

Watch the clip here:

How fans reacted to Tunde Perry's revelation

"No be cap o... Had someone that was due for a major operation... The deposit was 10m before anything could be done on him first. 4.5million was for just the operation, then 2million per day in ICU, dude stayed in ICU for 2days(4m) before being moved to general ward when he was stable."

Salo requested security before he was shot

Meanwhile, new details emerged on social media after TikTok star Oloba Salo allegedly got shot during a robbery attack.

The online sensation's video surfaced on social media requesting security details to move around with him.

The video of Salo asking for security made the rounds on social media and drew the attention of Nigerians.

