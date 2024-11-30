Oloba Salo has made his first appearance on social media month after battling a gun shot injury

The Tiktoker was shot in the leg, and he was hospitalized for a long time as video of him went viral

In the new clip, he was looking pale as he laid on the bed, his mother was sitting beside him as he spoke

TikToker Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, better known as Oloba Salo, seemed to be recovering fast after he was shot a few months ago.

Legit.ng had reported that Oloba Slao had been shot and skit maker Peller gave an update about his situation. He stated that the TikToker might not be able to walk again.

In a new video he shared on his Insta story, Oloba Salo was seen on the bed. He was looking very pale as he continued to recover from his injury.

Oloba Salo showed his mother

Also in the recording, the controversial man was speaking with his mother. He said that they should go and announce in the market that he was back.

He looked at his mother and asked if he had said the right thing.

Recall that while the video of the TikToker was circulating online, an eyewitness shared how the incident happened.

How fans reacted to Oloba Salo's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by Oloba Salo. Here are some of the comments below:

Oloba Salo loses car to inferno

Legit.ng had reported that the popular TikToker had lost his expensive car to a fire accident that happened while he was travelling.

He was on his way to Lagos when the unfortunate incident happened, and he was seen crying by the roadside.

The social media influencer called on his fans to help him while the remains of the car was seen in flames.

