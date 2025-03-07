Chloe Bailey's sister Halle shared a profound moment between her and her one-year-old son Halo while watching The Little Mermaid

It is no news that Halle has a child with US rapper DDG, and he has gained popularity on the internet

A video where Halle and Halo were watching her 2023 movie, and he recognised her has trended online, igniting sweet reactions from fans

Halo seems to be growing up so fast, and even his man is stunned about it. The 25-year-old Disney princess and music star shared a cute moment where her son recognised her as Ariel from the Little Mermaid and shouted her name.

In the trending clip, Halo looked so invested in the movie as he danced each time his mum came on the screen.

At some point, he burst into a bright smile and screamed "mama" Halle could not hold in her excitement, as she captioned the post saying:

"I'm crying, he actually knows Ariel is me",

Watch the video here:

Recall that Halle Bailey's sister Chloe and Burna Boy are rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. The US star came to Nigeria just days before Valentine's to spend some time with the singer.

Fans react to Halle's clip with her son

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@phelpsoutofwater said:

"His mom is a Disney princess… no woman can be better than his momma 😭."

@moricookie said:

"Who cares what others think about her playing Ariel, the best fan recognized her so nothing else matters!! 🙌 too cute 😍."

@tresmaechic said:

"This is the sweetest!! He's proud of his mama 🥹💕💘."

@phyl.iciarose said:

"HIS SMILE IS EVERYTHING ☺️ THE WAY HE SAID MUMmmMA I COULD JUST MELT 🫠🤗."

@ramonasamuels said:

"It was sooooooooo good. Better than I expected. She did so great and the storyline/character switch up with Skuttle and others was perfect. I LOVED the diverse cast of mermaids. Rasta mermen, idians, white, black, even trans if I am not mistaken. It was beautiful. Brava to the entire team. 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥👏👏👏👏."

@pretty.saditty said:

"I mean he’s one, he can recognize his moms face by then."

@b.annanichole said:

"So cute! But we gotta be careful putting our babies shirtless on the internet for weirdos to see."

@heatherjustice84 said:

"Omg if this ain’t the sweetest thing I’ve seen in awhile idk what is, how adorable 😍."

@sara.brokebetty said:

"Having your mom be an actual Disney princess is such a flex."

@chelsyernst said:

"That is the cutest baby I’ve ever seen and I have two kids😂."

@444ever_and_3ver said:

"So cute 🥹 but, that statue or whatever tf in the background scared me 😭."

Halle Bailey announces son with DDG

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Halle Bailey officially confirmed that she was pregnant and went through the process privately with DDG.

The Little Mermaid actress was suspected of being with child for months after her breakout role in the Disney movie.

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend kept the pregnancy under wraps until the arrival of their son.

