Chloe Bailey's Sister Halle in Tears as 1-year-old Son Halo Recognises Her in 'The Little Mermaid'
- Chloe Bailey's sister Halle shared a profound moment between her and her one-year-old son Halo while watching The Little Mermaid
- It is no news that Halle has a child with US rapper DDG, and he has gained popularity on the internet
- A video where Halle and Halo were watching her 2023 movie, and he recognised her has trended online, igniting sweet reactions from fans
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Halo seems to be growing up so fast, and even his man is stunned about it. The 25-year-old Disney princess and music star shared a cute moment where her son recognised her as Ariel from the Little Mermaid and shouted her name.
In the trending clip, Halo looked so invested in the movie as he danced each time his mum came on the screen.
At some point, he burst into a bright smile and screamed "mama" Halle could not hold in her excitement, as she captioned the post saying:
"I'm crying, he actually knows Ariel is me",
Watch the video here:
Recall that Halle Bailey's sister Chloe and Burna Boy are rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. The US star came to Nigeria just days before Valentine's to spend some time with the singer.
Fans react to Halle's clip with her son
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@phelpsoutofwater said:
"His mom is a Disney princess… no woman can be better than his momma 😭."
@moricookie said:
"Who cares what others think about her playing Ariel, the best fan recognized her so nothing else matters!! 🙌 too cute 😍."
@tresmaechic said:
"This is the sweetest!! He's proud of his mama 🥹💕💘."
@phyl.iciarose said:
"HIS SMILE IS EVERYTHING ☺️ THE WAY HE SAID MUMmmMA I COULD JUST MELT 🫠🤗."
@ramonasamuels said:
"It was sooooooooo good. Better than I expected. She did so great and the storyline/character switch up with Skuttle and others was perfect. I LOVED the diverse cast of mermaids. Rasta mermen, idians, white, black, even trans if I am not mistaken. It was beautiful. Brava to the entire team. 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥👏👏👏👏."
@pretty.saditty said:
"I mean he’s one, he can recognize his moms face by then."
@b.annanichole said:
"So cute! But we gotta be careful putting our babies shirtless on the internet for weirdos to see."
@heatherjustice84 said:
"Omg if this ain’t the sweetest thing I’ve seen in awhile idk what is, how adorable 😍."
@sara.brokebetty said:
"Having your mom be an actual Disney princess is such a flex."
@chelsyernst said:
"That is the cutest baby I’ve ever seen and I have two kids😂."
@444ever_and_3ver said:
"So cute 🥹 but, that statue or whatever tf in the background scared me 😭."
Halle Bailey announces son with DDG
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Halle Bailey officially confirmed that she was pregnant and went through the process privately with DDG.
The Little Mermaid actress was suspected of being with child for months after her breakout role in the Disney movie.
Ramadan: Backlash as Priscilla Ojo posts loved-up beach clips with Juma Jux, fans ask, "Not fasting?"
Halle Bailey and her boyfriend kept the pregnancy under wraps until the arrival of their son.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng
Nkem Ikeke (Copy editor) Nkem Ikeke is currently a copy editor who also writes for the politics and current affairs desk on weekends. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2010), and has over 10 years of work experience in the media industry (Reporter, News Agency of Nigeria). Email: n.ikeke@corp.legit.ng